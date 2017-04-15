New items add luster to ‘Titanic’ exhibit at Luxor

Cufflinks (Photo courtesy Premier Exhibitions Inc.)

Golden opportunity to glimpse local history

Objects that once belonged to a family member for whom Clark County is named have been recently added to the “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” at Luxor.

The items — include gaming chips, an 18-karat gold locket, cuff links and a brass shaving stick canister — were recovered from the wreck site of the RMS Titanic, which sank 105 years ago in the North Atlantic Ocean after hitting an iceberg. Among the more than 1,500 passengers who died was Walter Miller Clark, nephew of William Andrews Clark, a former U.S. senator who built the San Pedro, Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad.

That railroad linked Los Angeles and Salt Lake City and, because it ran through Las Vegas, is credited with helping to create the city. Clark County, created in 1909, is named for William Andrews Clark.

The items will be displayed for a limited time. For information about the exhibit, visit www.premierexhibitions.com.

A stylish way to start your day

How about a splash of artwork with your morning coffee? Trieste-based Illy unveiled the latest additions to its Art Collection in Milan earlier this month. The sets of porcelain espresso and cappuccino cups and saucers feature designs by Tel Aviv architect Ron Arad, whose designs have been selected for the new Adidas Stadium in Paris and the Maserati showroom in Modena. Available at illyusa.com in sets of six espresso cups, two espresso cups, six cappuccino cups and two cappuccino cups; prices range from $55 to $175. Available at illy caffe at The Venetian in Las Vegas in mid-June.

