New Las Vegas Strip art experience opens with tattoo exhibit

A rendering of Pop Vegas: Tattoo'd America at The Linq on the Las Vegas Strip. (The Vox Agency)

Pop Vegas promises to be an immersive, interactive art experience. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pop Vegas promises to be an immersive, interactive art experience. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pop Vegas, the new art experience coming to the Las Vegas Strip, is set to open on Feb. 28.

The immersive Instagram-minded installation will feature a rotating selection of themes.

Its first one, Tattoo’d America: My Tattoo, My Story, will offer an array of photos, videos and elements that invite visitors to look, manipulate and photograph.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to receive tattoos, body painting, henna tattoos, hand marbling and temporary ink tattoos at its location at The Linq.

Pop Vegas is casting for tattooed individuals to audition as live actors, responsible for engaging and entertaining visitors. Applicants can submit photos and resumes, including three references, to jobs@popvegaslinq.com.

Local tattoo artists can submit art to be displayed at the pop-up. Interested candidates can post images of their best designs on Instagram @popvegaslinq with the hashtag: #popvegaslinq. Tattoo’d America will select images from 100 artists to display onsite over the three-month duration.

Selected tattoo artists may have the opportunity to provide on-site demonstrations of their work or have their winning designs incorporated into the pop-up museum’s exhibits.

Tickets will go on sale online Tuesdaypriced at $27 with special preview rates available for Nevada residents for a limited time. Pop Vegas will host a soft opening for local tattoo industry on Feb. 28 and will open to the public March 12.

Related

Pop Vegas: An art experience for the Instagram age

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. south, las vegas, nv