Night of the living punks: Highlights from Punk Rock Bowling — PHOTOS
Nearly 10,000 punk fans descend on downtown Las Vegas for five days of music, moshing and more.
One week ago the punk masses (numbering over 8,000) descended upon downtown Las Vegas for five days of sonic debauchery.
While Punk Rock Bowling’s three-day outdoor event, which returned to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this year, is the primary highlight, the late-night club shows offer alternative options to experience even more.
The daily pool parties at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Pool Deck were another favorite, boasting a raucous pool mosh pit not far from the stage, washing away hangovers and sweat from the night before.
Bands both new and old and from across the punk spectrum were featured nearly every day, with two-tone ska stalwarts Madness closing out the final night, Monday, as festival headliners, preceded on the main stage by Gogol Bordello, a US-based band made up of members with varying backgrounds and music that incorporates everything from polka to dub.
Other highlights of the weekend included Devo’s eclectic musical range that was well-met with fans on Sunday night and Starcrawler’s Saturday night club show at Backstage Bar and Billiards, supported by Niis, Slaughterhouse among others.