Night of the living punks: Highlights from Punk Rock Bowling — PHOTOS

Nearly 10,000 punk fans descend on downtown Las Vegas for five days of music, moshing and more.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2024 - 8:13 pm
 
Henri Cash of Starcrawler performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backs ...
Henri Cash of Starcrawler performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees mosh as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club s ...
Festival attendees mosh as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Event ...
Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A festival attendee crowd surfs as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festiva ...
A festival attendee crowd surfs as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A young attendee looks out from the barricade as Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling mus ...
A young attendee looks out from the barricade as Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center o ...
Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center o ...
Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A festival attendees jumps into the pool during the daytime Punk Rock Bowling festival pool par ...
A festival attendees jumps into the pool during the daytime Punk Rock Bowling festival pool party at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Garden Pool Deck on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. The annual festival, which dates back to 1999, wrapped on Monday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Henri Cash of Starcrawler performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las ...
Henri Cash of Starcrawler performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Down ...
Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees cheer as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Do ...
Festival attendees cheer as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arrow de Wilde of Starcrawler moshes with the crowd during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival c ...
Arrow de Wilde of Starcrawler moshes with the crowd during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kat Moss of Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Ev ...
Kat Moss of Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees cheer as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Do ...
Festival attendees cheer as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A festival attendee in a wheelchair moshes as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling mu ...
A festival attendee in a wheelchair moshes as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fan crowd surfs as Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Dow ...
A fan crowd surfs as Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Slaughterhouse performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar &a ...
Slaughterhouse performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees mosh as Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downto ...
Festival attendees mosh as Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Madball performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Cente ...
Madball performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees mosh during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Event ...
Festival attendees mosh during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mimi Doe of Niis performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar ...
Mimi Doe of Niis performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A festival attendee carrying a baby passes by during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Do ...
A festival attendee carrying a baby passes by during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Madness performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Cente ...
Madness performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Suggs, or Graham McPherson, of Madness, performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at ...
Suggs, or Graham McPherson, of Madness, performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees mosh as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club s ...
Festival attendees mosh as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
El Vez performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in ...
El Vez performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees dance and mosh in the pool as Minneapolis-based band Vial, not pictured, per ...
Festival attendees dance and mosh in the pool as Minneapolis-based band Vial, not pictured, performs during the daytime Punk Rock Bowling festival pool party at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Garden Pool Deck on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. The annual festival, which dates back to 1999, wrapped on Monday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees mosh as Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downto ...
Festival attendees mosh as Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Anthony Civarelli of Gorilla Biscuits gets up close with the crowd during the Punk Rock Bowling ...
Anthony Civarelli of Gorilla Biscuits gets up close with the crowd during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mimi Doe, left, and Izabella of Niis perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club sho ...
Mimi Doe, left, and Izabella of Niis perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Eamon Sandwith of The Chats performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown La ...
Eamon Sandwith of The Chats performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las ...
Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Event ...
Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club ...
The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A member of The English Beat performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown L ...
A member of The English Beat performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Festival attendees push an inflatable die into the air during the Punk Rock Bowling music festi ...
Festival attendees push an inflatable die into the air during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mimi Doe of Niis performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar ...
Mimi Doe of Niis performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Batmobile performs during a Punk Rock Bowling festival club show at the Sand Dollar Downtown at ...
Batmobile performs during a Punk Rock Bowling festival club show at the Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Milo Aukerman of Descendents performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown L ...
Milo Aukerman of Descendents performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dick Lucas of Subhumans performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Ve ...
Dick Lucas of Subhumans performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans cheer as Stiff Little Fingers perform performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival ...
Fans cheer as Stiff Little Fingers perform performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Starcrawler performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & ...
Starcrawler performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One week ago the punk masses (numbering over 8,000) descended upon downtown Las Vegas for five days of sonic debauchery.

While Punk Rock Bowling’s three-day outdoor event, which returned to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this year, is the primary highlight, the late-night club shows offer alternative options to experience even more.

The daily pool parties at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Pool Deck were another favorite, boasting a raucous pool mosh pit not far from the stage, washing away hangovers and sweat from the night before.

Bands both new and old and from across the punk spectrum were featured nearly every day, with two-tone ska stalwarts Madness closing out the final night, Monday, as festival headliners, preceded on the main stage by Gogol Bordello, a US-based band made up of members with varying backgrounds and music that incorporates everything from polka to dub.

Other highlights of the weekend included Devo’s eclectic musical range that was well-met with fans on Sunday night and Starcrawler’s Saturday night club show at Backstage Bar and Billiards, supported by Niis, Slaughterhouse among others.

