Night of the living punks: Highlights from Punk Rock Bowling — PHOTOS

Henri Cash of Starcrawler performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees mosh as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A festival attendee crowd surfs as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A young attendee looks out from the barricade as Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A festival attendees jumps into the pool during the daytime Punk Rock Bowling festival pool party at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Garden Pool Deck on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. The annual festival, which dates back to 1999, wrapped on Monday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Henri Cash of Starcrawler performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees cheer as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arrow de Wilde of Starcrawler moshes with the crowd during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kat Moss of Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees cheer as The Chats perform during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A festival attendee in a wheelchair moshes as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fan crowd surfs as Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slaughterhouse performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees mosh as Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Madball performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees mosh during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mimi Doe of Niis performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A festival attendee carrying a baby passes by during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Madness performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Suggs, or Graham McPherson, of Madness, performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees mosh as The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

El Vez performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees dance and mosh in the pool as Minneapolis-based band Vial, not pictured, performs during the daytime Punk Rock Bowling festival pool party at Downtown Grand’s Citrus Garden Pool Deck on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. The annual festival, which dates back to 1999, wrapped on Monday night. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees mosh as Scowl performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Anthony Civarelli of Gorilla Biscuits gets up close with the crowd during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mimi Doe, left, and Izabella of Niis perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eamon Sandwith of The Chats performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gogol Bordello performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meteors perform during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Fremont Country Club in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A member of The English Beat performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festival attendees push an inflatable die into the air during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mimi Doe of Niis performs during a Punk Rock Bowling music festival club show at Backstage Bar & Billiards in the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Batmobile performs during a Punk Rock Bowling festival club show at the Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Milo Aukerman of Descendents performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dick Lucas of Subhumans performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Stiff Little Fingers perform performs during the Punk Rock Bowling music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto