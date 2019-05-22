NPR to air Las Vegas Philharmonic performances

For six Sundays beginning July 7, listeners and viewers can tune in to radio and online broadcasts of the Philharmonic’s 2018-19 season.

Donato Cabrera conducts the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

If you’re longing to hear your favorite symphony orchestra performance from the comfort of your home — or your car — you soon will be able to do so.

Beginning in July, Nevada Public Radio will broadcast six performances from the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s 2018-19 season.

Each full-length performance will be accompanied by conversations with Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera and NPR’s program director Dave Becker.

“Nevada Public Radio’s broadcasts of the Las Vegas Philharmonic performing in the magnificent acoustics of Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center offer an introduction to the musical gifts of your symphony orchestra for those that haven’t yet attended one of our concerts,” Cabrera said in a news release. “It will also offer our seasoned audience members and supporters the opportunity to hear and enjoy an encore performance and relive the experience they had in the concert hall during our 20th anniversary season.”

Broadcasts of the Philharmonic’s 20th season will air at 2 p.m. Sundays at Classical 89.7 FM and online at knpr.org/classical-897-kcnv.

July 7: Opening Night, Celebrating Bernstein (performed Sept. 15)

July 14: Glass, Mozart & Bach, with Simone Dinnerstein (performed Nov. 3)

July 21: The Music of John Williams (performed Jan. 12)

July 28: An Evening of Brahms (performed Feb. 9)

August 4: Dvorak in America (performed April 6)

August 11: Season Finale, Ode To Joy (performed May 11)

