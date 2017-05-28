Paintings, photography on display around Las Vegas

"Charmed — Wild Ponies" (Sita Loop)

"Hot Peppers" (Sita Loop)

Sita Loop exhibit

Paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Sita Loop. Boulder City Art Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

AMP artists reception

Artists for the AMP utility box painting project will have a reception at 6 p.m. Thursday. Thomas Bisesti, Maureen Halligan, Nanda Sharif-Pour and Mark Brandvik have painted the utility boxes along Maryland Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. The event is free. Room D at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. 702-229-4631

‘The Collective’

The 12th annual art exhibition, featuring artwork created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff in Las Vegas, opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘On the Road … Route 66’

Mark Vranesh exhibit of mixed media photography. An artist reception will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Rachel’s Kitchen at the Ogden, 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 702-245-6077; markvranesh.com

‘

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

Alexandra Manukyan exhibition

Exhibition of paintings by Los Angeles artist Alexandra Manukyan. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Drive, Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-530-6298; bashfineart.com

Elks Helldorado Days Art Show Winners

Exhibition of winning artwork from the annual Elks Helldorado Art Show. Second floor outside City Council Chambers at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. elkshelldorado.com/citywide-events/art-show-auction

‘Frida Kahlo: Pain & Passion’

An exhibition of Frida Kahlo paintings created by local artists. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. Noon-4 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 4-11 p.m. First Friday or by appointment. 702-686-4010; wonderlandgallery.com

‘The Fabric of Rhythm’

Exhibition of photography by Steve Smith of Journey. Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

‘The Wild Bunch’

Animal-themed artwork created by local artists. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 702-501-9219; lasvegascornergallery.com

National Geographic Photo Ark

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore’s photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries is on display along the wall adjacent to Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.comran

‘Primer: Art of Weaponry’

Fine art photographer Jon Rouse’s high-resolution modern art collection of rare firearms, ammunition and explosives. Centaur Art Gallery, 4345 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 200. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 702-737-1234; centaurgalleries.com

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Mexico Es Grande’

Exhibition of paintings by Gilda Garza. David Kairy Gallery Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-895-9529; facebook.com/davidkairygallerylv

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘