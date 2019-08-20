Party with Tim Burton, The Killers at Las Vegas Boneyard Ball
In just two short months, Tim Burton’s creations will arrive in Las Vegas — and so will Tim Burton.
He’ll attend the Neon Museum’s annual Boneyard Ball on Oct. 12, and while the museum can’t guarantee a one-on-one with Burton, guests are invited to party alongside the filmmaker behind blockbuster hits and cult classics including “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Big Fish,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Edward Scissorhands.”
The Boneyard Ball precedes the opening of “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation,” which opens on Oct. 15. The fine art exhibition will feature sculptural and digital installations celebrating Burton’s connection to Las Vegas. Tickets to the exhibition are on sale now.
The Neon Museum will honor Burton at the Boneyard Ball with its Glow Award. Las Vegas band The Killers will perform.
Tickets to the Boneyard Ball at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas are available now.
