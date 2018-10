The Cornish Pasty Factory in the Downtown Arts District hosted the Dark Arts Market on Saturday night.

The Dark Arts Market is a place "for underground kids to come be seen, perform and sell their art work," according to curator Erin Emre. Open once every three months, the market was hosted this month by the Cornish Pasty Factory in the Downtown Arts District. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Various creepy crafts, drinks, food, and other oddities were available for lovers of the weird.

The market is curated by Erin Emre, who says it’s a place for underground kids to come be seen, perform and sell their art work.

The market runs once every three months.