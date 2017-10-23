Pets, owners enjoy spooky fun at Pumpkin Paws in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Opportunity Village hosted the inaugural Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen in the Magical Forest this weekend in Las Vegas.
At the event, friends with paws, claws, wings or webs were invited to delight in the spookified Magical Forest alongside their humans.
There were pet vendors throughout the Magical Forest, photo opportunities, a pet costume contest and pet-friendly rides, including the long-standing holiday attraction’s Forest Express Passenger Train and Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel.
Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen helps support programs and services for adults with intellectual disabilities in Southern Nevada.