Pets, owners enjoy spooky fun at Pumpkin Paws in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Opportunity Village hosted the inaugural Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen in the Magical Forest this weekend in Las Vegas.

Rebecca Williams, 16, from left, Jasmine Ashworth, background, and Wendy Cooke ride a train with pets during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individuals and their pets ride a train during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Rebecca Williams, 16, from left, Jasmine Ashworth, background, and Wendy Cooke ride a train with pets during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Wendy Cooke holds her pet chicken Pickle during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Wendy Cooke rides a train with her pet chickens during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individuals and their pets ride a train during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Jasmine Ashworth plays with her dogs Oreo, left, and Cisco during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Rebecca Williams, 16, left, and Wendy Cooke ride a train with pets during Opportunity Village's Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen at the Magical Forest in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

At the event, friends with paws, claws, wings or webs were invited to delight in the spookified Magical Forest alongside their humans.

There were pet vendors throughout the Magical Forest, photo opportunities, a pet costume contest and pet-friendly rides, including the long-standing holiday attraction’s Forest Express Passenger Train and Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel.

Pumpkin Paws at HallOVeen helps support programs and services for adults with intellectual disabilities in Southern Nevada.