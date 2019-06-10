Philippine independence celebrated in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Scores of people gathered Sunday in Las Vegas to celebrate the 121st year of Philippine independence. The celebration included a motorcade, food, music and entertainment.

Siblings Sophia Natividad, 9, left, and Maverick Santos, 11, right, wait before the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ellen Stokes, right, from the Philippines, and Kendra Daniels, 29, left, from Boston, wait for the parade during the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kendra Daniels, 29, from Boston, waves before the parade during the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hermia Landy, right, Vivian Locke, middle, and Padua Raman, left, wait before the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Salve Vargas Edelman, from left, Padua Raman, Vivian Locke, Eliza Bennett, Hermia Landy, and Estelita Paulin, wave while leading the front of the parade during the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jayden Rubalcaba, 6, waves the Filipino flag, with his grandfather, Joseph Dulay, 58, middle, and Alex Pena, 60, left, during the parade during the annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alex Pena, 60, from the Philippines, fixes the end of an American flag before the annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ms. Bicolandia, choose not to give her real name, wait before the parade during the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ellen Stokes, from the Philippines, waits to drive off to the parade during the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Siblings Sophia Natividad, 9, right, and Maverick Santos, 11, middle, and Joseph Natividad, 6, left, wave to attract the attention of more guest before the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sophia Natividad, 9, and Evelyn Henderson, 10, lead the front of the parade before the fourth annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wave and take photos during the annual celebration of the 121st Year of Philippine Independence in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scores of people gathered Sunday in Las Vegas to celebrate the 121st year of Philippine independence. The fourth annual celebration included a motorcade, food, music and entertainment.

The celebration took place at the Venetian Banquet Hall and areas along Tropicana and Eastern avenues in the southeast part of the city.

In the Philippines, Independence Day is officially celebrated on June 12 to mark the day in 1898 when the island nation declared independence from Spain during the Spanish-American War.