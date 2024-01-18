37°F
PHOTOS: Bellagio opens new garden exhibit inspired by Chinese Lunar New Year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 6:03 am
 
Jojo Keovilay, left, kisses his bride, Justine Keovilay, on the day of their wedding at a Chine ...
Jojo Keovilay, left, kisses his bride, Justine Keovilay, on the day of their wedding at a Chinese New Year themed display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors take in a Chinese New Year themed display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical G ...
Visitors take in a Chinese New Year themed display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cherry blossoms are seen at a Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservat ...
Cherry blossoms are seen at a Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman in traditional Chinese clothing takes in a Chinese New Year themed display at the Bella ...
A woman in traditional Chinese clothing takes in a Chinese New Year themed display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on ...
A Chinese New Year themed display is seen at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ latest display celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon with 23,000 fresh flowers and 12,000 plants on display throughout the exhibit.

The display, named “Infinite Prosperity: The Year of the Dragon,” features two dancing animatronic lions that move every four minutes. Cherry blossoms and bamboo can also be seen throughout the Conservatory.

The display ends on March 2.

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com.

