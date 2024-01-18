PHOTOS: Bellagio opens new garden exhibit inspired by Chinese Lunar New Year
The display, named “Infinite Prosperity: The Year of the Dragon,” features thousands of fresh flowers and two dancing animatronic lions.
Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ latest display celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon with 23,000 fresh flowers and 12,000 plants on display throughout the exhibit.
The display, named “Infinite Prosperity: The Year of the Dragon,” features two dancing animatronic lions that move every four minutes. Cherry blossoms and bamboo can also be seen throughout the Conservatory.
The display ends on March 2.
