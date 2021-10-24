Picasso works bring in $109M at Bellagio auction

Eleven works by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso were auctioned off at the Bellagio for $109 million.

Pablo Picasso's "Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 1 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Tete d'homme barbu" is on display in the foreground with a photograph of Picasso adorning the wall in the background at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Eleven of Picasso's pieces will be up for auction on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Aiguiere-Visage" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 11 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The largest, most significant art auction in Las Vegas took place at the Bellagio this evening, where 11 works by Pablo Picasso changed hands in a room that replicated Sotheby’s storied New York saleroom. MGM collaborated with the prestigious auction house to hold the event within days of the 140th anniversary of the famed artist’s birthday. Resort officials have announced plans to use proceeds from the event to add diverse and inclusive works to its fine art collection.

On the auction block:

Femme au béret rouge-orange, a 1938 portrait of Picasso’s muse and lover Marie Thérèse Walter, wearing her signature beret, sold for $35M.

Buste d’homme, late-period works included in the monumental 1970 exhibition at the Palais des Papes in Avignon, considered to be among his most masterful works of portraiture, sold for $8M.

Homme et enfant, a 1969 painting that exemplifies the power and complexity that defines Picasso’s late work, sold for $21M.

Tete d’homme, a 1969 self portrait inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, sold for $1.85M.

Tete d’homme barbu, a 1956 ceramic piece featuring a double-sided portrait of a bearded man, sold for $190K.

Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs, a still life painted during the Nazi occupation of Paris in 1942, sold for $14.25M.

Nature morte aux fleurs et au compotier, painted in 1943, noted for its contrasting colors, sold for $7M.

Le Dejeuner sur l’herbe, a terracotta plate hand-painted by Picasso in 1962, sold for $1.75M.

La Fenetre de l’atelier La Californie, a 1959 paintingnoted for the artist’suse of color and expressive brush strokes, sold for $170K.

Pierrot, made in 1917, a brush and ink work on paper laid down on board, sold for $3.65M.

Aiguiere – Visage, an incised white terracotta work made in 1954, sold for $250K.