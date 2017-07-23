Pioneer lifestyle celebrated at Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort — VIDEO

On Saturday, the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park held its annual “Pioneer Day,” a festival celebrating the lifestyle of the settlers who traveled west seeking better lives.
The family-friendly event drew just more than 100 people. Children and their parents experienced what it was like to hand-wash clothes, learned how to sew quilts and learned how blacksmiths created tools pioneers used. Visitors could also ride a train that looped around the fort’s main courtyard.
