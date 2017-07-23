Pioneer lifestyle celebrated at Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort — VIDEO

On Saturday, the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park held its annual “Pioneer Day,” a festival celebrating the lifestyle of the settlers who traveled west seeking better lives.

Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort highlights (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Giselle Martinez, 6, watches historical demonstrator Michael Barth hammer at a rod during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Janessa Smith, 13, left, and Margret Davis sew a quilt that resembles a flag during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Margret Davis sews a quilt that resembles a flag during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A decorated knife sheath on display during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Richard Rawe, left, speaks to DelRay Olsen about the antique weapons on display during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Antique weapons on display during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

A train runs during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Kevin Martinez, 3, looks for dinosaur bones during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Children attending the Pioneer Day festival at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort watch as their rubber ducks float down the stream, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Stephen Kurschinski, left, shows Mackenzie Larson, 11, how to weave a string of rope during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Members of the Nevada Old-Time Fiddlers Association perform for guests during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Old fashion rocking horse toys on display during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Historic demonstrator Michael Barth, left, shows the basics of blacksmithing to Jack Marticello, 7, and James Marticello Jr., 9, during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

From left, Jack Oxborrow, 8, Drew Oxborrow, 5, and Violet Oxborrow, 2, smile at their parents for a picture during Pioneer Day at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

The family-friendly event drew just more than 100 people. Children and their parents experienced what it was like to hand-wash clothes, learned how to sew quilts and learned how blacksmiths created tools pioneers used. Visitors could also ride a train that looped around the fort’s main courtyard.

