Pop-up weddings, poetry among downtown Las Vegas weekend offerings

Victoria Hogan is the founder of Flora Pop, offering pop up weddings with unique locations and themes throughout the South West. Photo taken on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at El Dorado Dry Lake Bed, outside Boulder City. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Theater group to announce new season

Majestic Repertory Theater, at 1217 S. Main St., will throw a Backstage Bash fundraiser and announcement of its 2018-19 season from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The party will feature music by Mike Vargovich and Same Sex Mary, food from downtown and national restaurants, drinks courtesy of ReBAR, a silent art auction and a raffle. Tickets are $45 for the general public, $20 for artists and $10 for students. majesticrepertory.com

Poetry hour set at Writer’s Block

The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St., will host an after-hours poetry hour from 7-8 p.m. Saturday. Las Vegas resident Noah Cicero and visiting poets Vi Khi Nao and Franki Elliot will all read from and sign their latest books. thewritersblock.org

‘Beauty and the Beast’ performances

The Nevada Ballet Theater will celebrate Valentine’s Day a little late with three performances of “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Performances, set to a score by Tchaikovsky, will be at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $29. thesmithcenter.com

Roulette with flair at Artifice

Burlesque Roulette returns to Artifice Bar, at 1025 First St., beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday. A spin of the wheel will determine the routines performed by artists such as Loon-A-Tik, Miz Charlamay, Sugar Vixen and Aria Delanoche. Miranda Glamour will serve as emcee. Admission is $10.

Event to feature pop-up weddings

Ferguson’s Downtown, at 125 S. 10th St., will host a post-Valentine’s Day edition of its monthly Market in the Alley series from noon-4 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the usual assortment of local artisans and small businesses, food and music, the event will include wedding ceremonies. Elopement packages by Flora Pop start at $150. fergusonsdowntown.com/product/elope

