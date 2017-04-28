Power of Love Gala honors award recipients, raises funds to treat brain diseases

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health glows green on St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas Friday, March 17, 2017. The building was designed by noted architect Frank Gehry. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Local celebrities, community leaders and luminaries gathered Thursday evening at the MGM Grand’s Grand Garden Arena for the 21st annual Power of Love Gala, a benefit for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Attendees strolled and schmoozed along the red carpet before the event, which includes the presentation of three awards.

The gala’s highest honor was set to be presented to Ronald O. Perelman, chairman and chief executive officer of MacAndrews & Forbes Inc., for his longstanding philanthropy in the arts, education and medical research.

Andre Agassi, founder of the public charter school Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy, will receive the event’s Community Leadership Award.

The inaugural Caregiver Award was presented to Siegfried Fischbacher for his steadfast support of his partner, Roy Horn, while Horn recovered from the infamous white tiger attack at their Mirage show in 2003.

Keep Memory Alive, a nonprofit program that presents the gala and exclusively supports the Lou Ruvo Center, was created to bring awareness and raise funds for the research, management, and treatment of brain disorders.

Larry Ruvo, founder of the center named for his father, hosted an informal dinner in 1995 nearly a year after his father’s death by Alzheimer’s. Friends contributed unsolicited funds, and the event and nonprofit organization were born. The Lou Ruvo Center opened in 2010.

Gala guests were set to enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by renowned chefs Michael Mina and Wolfgang Puck. Rock stars Gwen Stefani and Jon Bon Jovi were on hand to provide the evening’s musical entertainment. The gala also included a silent and live auction.

Those slated to attend the affair included Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders; professional baseball player Cutter Dykstra; singer and songwriter Kenneth “Baby Face” Edmonds; television and radio host Larry King; actor and producer Steve Schirripa; and actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Among others expected at the event were Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Toby Cosgrove; former Oakland Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett; and Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn.

The event raises funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health’s commitment to treat and, eventually, cure brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, frontotemporal dementia, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis.

