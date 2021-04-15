‘Queen of Arts’ sculptures to be unveiled at West Las Vegas Arts Center

The two 15-foot-tall sculptures were created by renowned international artists Gus and Lina Ocampolsilva to adorn the entrance to the center at 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

West Las Vegas Arts Center (Google Street View)

Two 15-foot-tall sculptures will be unveiled Thursday at the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

The “Queen of Arts” sculptures were created by renowned international artists Gus and Lina Ocampolsilva and were selected by West Las Vegas community members in 2016 to grace the entrance of the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

They will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at the center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE recently received $40,000 from The Howard Hughes Corp., which funded the completion and installation of the iconic sculptures.

The brief ceremony will include Mayor Carolyn Goodman, city of Las Vegas leaders, the Hughes Corp. executive team and community members from West Las Vegas and the local arts community.

