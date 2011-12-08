Rainbow Company tunes up for ‘Oliver’

6407755-1-4

The Rainbow Company Youth Theatre will present the musical “Oliver” as a special holiday treat for Southern Nevadans from Friday through Dec.18 at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.

A cast of 55 adults and young people will sing and dance in the production, accompanied by a full professional orchestra conducted by Joseph L. Cottone.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 17-18. Tickets are $7 general admission; $5 for teens, seniors and the military; and $3 for children ages 12 and younger. They may be purchased online at www.artslasvegas.org or by calling 229-6383.

The cast includes Jake Rouse as Oliver, Joey Micelli as the Artful Dodger, Delancey Prince as Bet, J Neal as Fagin, Erickson Franco as Mr. Bumble, Kiel Cottrill as Bill Sykes and Kearsten Kuroishi as Nancy. Brian Kral is the director.