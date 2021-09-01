REMEMBER WHEN: ‘Star Trek: The Experience’ ends run at Hilton
“Star Trek: The Experience” had an 11-year run at the then-Las Vegas Hilton that ended Sept. 1, 2008.
Review-Journal photojournalist Michael Quine asked cast members how they felt about the closure at the time. They all responded while remaining in character.
A huge ceremony at the end introduced all of the cast members, ending with April Hebert, who was the first crew member of the attraction.