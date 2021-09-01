REMEMBER WHEN: ‘Star Trek: The Experience’ ends run at Hilton

“Star Trek: The Experience” had an 11-year run at the then-Las Vegas Hilton that ended Sept. 1, 2008.

On Sept. 1, 2008, the night that "Star Trek: The Experience" closed its doors, cast members gave their thoughts on the end of its 10-year run. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wife and husband Star Trek fans Pat and Bill Lyons, visiting from Lincoln, Calif., raise their glasses to the toast of "Live long and prosper" at Quark's Restaurant and Bar during the final day of the "Star Trek: the Experience" attraction at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino on Monday, Sept. 1, 2008. The couple, dressed in uniforms similar to those worn on the original "Star Trek" television series from the 1960s, claim they have visited the attraction at least twenty times and that it "was their only reason for coming to Las Vegas." (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

On the final day before doors are closed permanently at "Star Trek: the Experience" messages from children are shown on "Wall of Memories" inside the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino on Monday, Sept. 1, 2008. Several of the messages plead for the attraction to be left open. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

"Star Trek The Experience" is shown at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino on Monday, May 12, 2008. Cedar Fair, which owners the attraction, is rumored to be planning to close the Sci-Fi themed franchise after a 10-year run at the casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Tracy Jackson of Los Angeles, Calif., hugs an actor dresses as a Ferengi character at the entrance to Star Trek The Experience at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino on Monday, May 12, 2008. Cedar Fair, which owners the attraction, is rumored to be planning to close the Sci-Fi themed franchise after a 10-year run at the casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Mark McLaine, left, of Fishkill, New York and Rob Valle of River Vale, New Jersey take a look at costumes at Star Trek: The Experience inside the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino Friday, March 9, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

“Star Trek: The Experience” had an 11-year run at the then-Las Vegas Hilton that ended Sept. 1, 2008.

Review-Journal photojournalist Michael Quine asked cast members how they felt about the closure at the time. They all responded while remaining in character.

A huge ceremony at the end introduced all of the cast members, ending with April Hebert, who was the first crew member of the attraction.