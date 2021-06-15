Renaissance Fair returns to Las Vegas

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is returning to the Las Vegas Valley this year.

Knights make their way with others up the road about the Royal Court area during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Arms clash as Sir Jeffrey the Blue Knight, left, and Sir Anthony the Black Knight fight to the death following a jousting match on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee in bird costume makes her way through the crowd during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Shifting Sand Belly Dance troupe entertains the crowd during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goldsmyth Nicholas Sotheby works a moonstone about other craftsmen during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The royal court with the Empire of Umbria enjoy the battles taking place on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

"The Dogs of War" gather during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Nate Tannenbaum takes a photo with people dressed in fairy and medieval attire at the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park. (Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After canceling 2020’s festival, the annual event will return to Sunset Park on Oct. 15 — along with all the turkey legs, axe-throwing and general merriment that local princesses, minstrels and Imperial Knights have come to expect.

The three-day event will immerse visitors in the Renaissance era with numerous villages, merchants, historical reenactments, live performances, and an array of authentic period foods and beverages.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to experience full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial Knights and witness live combat battles and demonstrations.

Additional attractions include bow and arrow and axe-throwing target games, medieval barber and surgeon demonstrations, princess tea parties and storytelling and scavenger hunts.

Live entertainment will feature music on various stages all three days.

Clark County Parks and Recreation presents the 26th Annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival from Oct. 15 to 17, at Sunset Park (2601 E. Sunset Road.)

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Tickets will go on sale June 25.

Those interested in the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival can call (702) 455-8200 or visit lvrenfair.com.

