Restorations on Seven Magic Mountains extended to next week

It will be a little while longer before the towering cairns in the Nevada desert return to their DayGlo hues.

Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains art installation known for it’s vibrant color briefly loses it’s hue when the seven pillars receive a base coat of white as part of a restoration project to repaint the boulders on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains art installation known for it’s vibrant color briefly loses it’s hue when the seven pillars receive a base coat of white as part of a restoration project to repaint the boulders on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains art installation known for it’s vibrant color briefly loses it’s hue when the seven pillars receive a base coat of white as part of a restoration project to repaint the boulders on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

It will be a little while longer before the towering cairns in the Nevada desert return to their DayGlo hues.

Restorations on “Seven Magic Mountains,” the public art sculpture by artist Ugo Rondinone, will extend through June 20.

On May 27, crews began repairing wear and tear on the technicolor totems that stand near the Interstate 15 between Sloan and Jean.

During restorations, visitors will be able to approach the water barrel barricade that encircles the sculptures and take pictures, but will not be able to meander through or pose with the totems. The area will be under 24-hour surveillance.

Restorations were projected to continue through June 14 but have been extended because of wind delays.

“It’s a challenge to paint a public artwork in the middle of the desert, but it has to be done,” the producers of the project from Nevada Museum of Art and Art Production Fund wrote in a news release. “We are doing our best to make it as painless as possible for visitors while also securing the site for the work that desperately needs to be done.”

The free attraction can be accessed from Las Vegas by following I-15 south to Sloan Road (Exit 25). Turn left (east) to Las Vegas Boulevard. Drive about 7 miles south on Las Vegas Boulevard, and Seven Magic Mountains will be in your left.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.