Rockabilly fans get into the groove at Viva Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Rockabilly fans from as far as away as Buffalo, New York and Vancouver, Canada, gathered at The Orleans this weekend to listen to music, check out classic cars and dress in their best 1950s fashion.

Martha Garcia of Sacramento, Calif., sits inside of a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria Skyline named "Rose" at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Carole Jensen, left, and Julie Murawski of Portland, Ore., don classic dresses and hold parasols at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Madelene Wilcox, 7, of Buffalo, N.Y. at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Patrick "P.J." Anderson of Mesquite, dressed as Elvis, stands in front of classic cars with Yaya Ibarra of San Diego at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Jasmin Rodriguez of Las Vegas stands in front of a classic car at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Cherri Forever, left, and Roxi Rocket stand on top of a classic pickup truck bed at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Katrina Kroetch and Scotty Hopkins, both visiting from California, dance to rockabilly music at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A band called The Centuries, including Zander Griffith of the Rayford Bros, left, Bert Avalos, center, and Nigel Stoll, right, perform at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Rockabilly fans listen to music at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Women dressed in pin up attire, from left, Maria Bryant, Cherri Forever, Roxi Rocket, Sugar Moon and Susie Dahl pose with a classic Chevrolet pickup truck at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Attendees are reflected in a chrome bumper of a classic car at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Carrie McBride of Oklahoma City takes a selfie with Patrick "P.J." Anderson of Mesquite, who dressed as Elvis, at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Patrick "P.J." Anderson of Mesquite, dressed as Elvis, shows off his jewelry, replicas of rings that Elvis wore, at Viva Las Vegas at The Orleans on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Viva Las Vegas festival, now in its 21st year, says it is the largest rockabilly festival in the world, attracting an estimated 20,000 visitors each year.