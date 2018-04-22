Rockabilly fans get into the groove at Viva Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Rockabilly fans from as far as away as Buffalo, New York and Vancouver, Canada, gathered at The Orleans this weekend to listen to music, check out classic cars and dress in their best 1950s fashion.
The Viva Las Vegas festival, now in its 21st year, says it is the largest rockabilly festival in the world, attracting an estimated 20,000 visitors each year.
Legend Jerry Lee Lewis rockin’ #vlv21 #vivalasvegasrockabillyweekend #RJnow #VivaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/kkmRvQWCDw
— Michael Quine (@Vegas88s) April 22, 2018
Duane Eddy takes the stage at #vivalasvegasrockabillyweekend #vlv21 #vivalasvegas #RJnow pic.twitter.com/LxlV4agZwk
— Michael Quine (@Vegas88s) April 21, 2018
Mitch Polzak tearing it up at #VLV21 #vivalasvegasrockabillyweekend #RJnow pic.twitter.com/zXLN0nPjbB
— Michael Quine (@Vegas88s) April 21, 2018