Arts & Culture

Rogers Art Loft offers free virtual tour, screenings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2020 - 6:21 am
 
The Rogers Art Loft at The Lucy is hosting a virtual tour Dec. 3 as part of its first anniversary celebration. (Rogers Art Loft)
The Rogers Art Loft at The Lucy is hosting a virtual tour Dec. 3 as part of its first anniversary celebration. (Rogers Art Loft)

The Rogers Art Loft at The Lucy is bringing art straight into your home.

In celebration of its inaugural year, three days of free virtual events are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday, a hosted virtual tour will offer looks at a variety of works followed by a Q&A session. To register, click here.

Alumni Sharbreon Plummer, Ella Weber and Daniel Melo Morales will take part in an artist roundtable discussion on Friday. To register, click here.

Then on Saturday, you can screen the performance film “DRY EYES — place after image” by Isak Immanuel and Marina Fukushima, followed by Spencer Haley’s film tribute to the program’s first year. To register, click here.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

