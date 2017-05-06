San Gennaro Feast returns next week to North Las Vegas park

Young carnival-goers take evening spin on an amusement ride during the San Gennaro Feast at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal

For those craving a taste of Italian food, the San Gennaro Feast returns to Craig Ranch Regional Park from Wednesday through May 14, North Las Vegas city officials said Monday.

The event, honoring the patron saint of Naples, Italy, will feature 70 food vendors, 60 amusement rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, games and 50 live performers on the main stage. A fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m. May 14.

The festival, now in its 38th year, will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday; noon to midnight on Saturday; and noon to 11 p.m. on May 14. Admission is $10, while children under 54 inches tall are free.

The park is located at 628 W. Craig Road. Parking in the park is free, while parking off Craig Road and Commerce Street is $4. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 Wednesday and Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday.

The San Gennaro Feast is held twice a year. The festival is scheduled to return to Craig Ranch Regional Park in the fall.

For additional information, visit sangennarofeast.com or call 702-633-2418.