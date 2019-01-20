Sculptures, paintings and Japanese art top things to see around town

Sculptures, stained glass, serigraphy, etching and photography works by 31 regional and national artists are among therange of media on display in the group show “Gallery Stars!”

"Lakshmi" by Eva Celin at Priscilla Fowler Fine Art's show "Gallery Stars!"

"Taking Notes" by Donald Corpier Starr -- Colored Pencils Priscilla Fowler Fine Art's show "Gallery Stars!"

"Zet" by Ian Racoma Priscilla Fowler Fine Art's show "Gallery Stars!"

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Sculptures, stained glass, serigraphy, etching and photography works by 31 regional and national artists are among the range of media on display in the group show “Gallery Stars!” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

‘Axis Mundo’

Artwork by more than 50 artists — including paintings, print material, photography, video and fashion — showcases artistic and cultural movements from the late 1960s to the 1990s in the traveling exhibition “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Sapira Cheuk

Traditional sumi ink and geometric elements are used to illustrate the complexity of women’s issues in paintings by Sapira Cheuk. Las Vegas Artists Guild Members Gallery, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite B210. lvartistsguild.org

Thomas Shea

Landscape photographs of mountains, oceans, deserts and more by Thomas Shea are on display in the exhibit “Photography Art.” West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. thomas-shea-photography.com

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African-American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘Desert Oasis’

Members of the American Chinese Culture and Art Association of Nevada showcase their landscape paintings and other artwork inspired by nature in the exhibit, “Desert Oasis.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Ancestral Turnings’

Wood-turned bowls, platters, canisters and goblets are among the pieces on display in the Las Vegas Woodturners Association’s exhibit “Ancestral Turnings.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Use Other Door’

Core Contemporary Gallery’s inaugural national juried art exhibition features photography, assemblage, paintings and mixed-media. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Dayo Adelaja

Paintings by Cubist-influenced artist Dayo Adelaja are on display in the exhibit “Adelaja: A Retrospective of a Cubist Artist.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. emilfu.com

Clay Arts Vegas

Ceramic artwork submitted for the gallery’s annual “Cups Show” is on display. Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. clayartsvegas.com

Faculty exhibition

Works in ceramics, digital media, printmaking, photography, mixed media and more, are on display in the 2018-2019 CSN Art and Art History Faculty Exhibition. College of Southern Nevada Fine Arts &Artspace Galleries, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

BCAG exhibit

Photography by Ann Boulais and ceramic artwork by Bill Buris. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. stephanieserpick.com

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, artwork, documents and costumes. Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘After Images’

Paintings by Vicki Richardson will be on display in the “After Images: African-American Heritage Exhibition.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Student exhibition

A “Candyland” centerpiece, “Clue” game pieces and a “Mr. Potato Head” are among the ceramic works created by students of the Clay Arts Vegas studio for the fun exhibition “Some Assembly Required.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.”Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

David Roberts

Etch A sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Pop-up exhibit

Two photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks by local artist James Stanford are on display in the downtown arts district. The illuminated pop-up exhibit, “Portals,” can be viewed in the storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1. Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. shimmeringzen.com

‘Razor Wire’

The exhibition, curated by Shaun T. Griffin, features recent art and poetry from the “Razor Wire Poetry Workshop” at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

David Veliz

Charcoal and pencil drawings by David Veliz are on display in his exhibit “Fading Shadows.” West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. lvccld.org

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. artslasvegas.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.