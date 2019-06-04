Seven Magic Mountains briefly loses its color

Known for its vibrant color, Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s “Seven Magic Mountains” art installation has briefly lost its hue.

Known for its vibrant color, Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s “Seven Magic Mountains” art installation has briefly lost its hue. All seven pillars received a base coat of white as part of a restoration project to repaint the boulders.

Approximately 10 miles south of Las Vegas, the installation was only meant to last two years but because of its popularity, the Nevada Museum of Art worked with the Bureau of Land Management to extend the project’s life through the end of 2021.

Through June 14, access to the popular attraction will be restricted.

