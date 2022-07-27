98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Arts & Culture

Seven Magic Mountains limits access for routine restoration

Seven Magic Mountains completes restoration in 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2022 - 12:42 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2022 - 12:47 pm
Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while ...
Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jose Cervantes with the Vergith Contracting Co. begins to add a white finish color to a totem a ...
Jose Cervantes with the Vergith Contracting Co. begins to add a white finish color to a totem at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ivan Ibarra with the Vergith Contracting Co. finishes up the white primer stage at the Seven Ma ...
Ivan Ibarra with the Vergith Contracting Co. finishes up the white primer stage at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
John Henderson with Vergith Contracting Co. sprays a final clear coat on an orange rock during ...
John Henderson with Vergith Contracting Co. sprays a final clear coat on an orange rock during the final day of restoration at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’ve been out to see the Seven Magic Mountains recently, you’ve likely noticed excessive amounts of graffiti on the exhibit.

Starting Aug. 1, the colorful piece by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone will undergo routine maintenance, including pressure washing and applying a fresh coat of paint, to restore the weathered piece to its former glory.

Access to the piece located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15 will be limited, and visitors must remain behind a barrier until work is complete. However, the artwork will continue to be visible throughout the restoration process.

The work’s last routine restoration was completed in April 2021. The piece, which opened in 2016, will continue to be open to the public through 2026, according to the Nevada Museum of Art.

For updates on the piece, visit sevenmagicmountains.com.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
3
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot tops $1B
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot tops $1B
4
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
5
215 Beltway at Sunset reopens after police activity
215 Beltway at Sunset reopens after police activity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST