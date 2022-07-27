Seven Magic Mountains limits access for routine restoration

The piece by by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone will be pressure washed and repainted.

Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jose Cervantes with the Vergith Contracting Co. begins to add a white finish color to a totem at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ivan Ibarra with the Vergith Contracting Co. finishes up the white primer stage at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

John Henderson with Vergith Contracting Co. sprays a final clear coat on an orange rock during the final day of restoration at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’ve been out to see the Seven Magic Mountains recently, you’ve likely noticed excessive amounts of graffiti on the exhibit.

Starting Aug. 1, the colorful piece by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone will undergo routine maintenance, including pressure washing and applying a fresh coat of paint, to restore the weathered piece to its former glory.

Access to the piece located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15 will be limited, and visitors must remain behind a barrier until work is complete. However, the artwork will continue to be visible throughout the restoration process.

The work’s last routine restoration was completed in April 2021. The piece, which opened in 2016, will continue to be open to the public through 2026, according to the Nevada Museum of Art.

For updates on the piece, visit sevenmagicmountains.com.