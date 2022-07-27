Seven Magic Mountains limits access for routine restoration
The piece by by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone will be pressure washed and repainted.
If you’ve been out to see the Seven Magic Mountains recently, you’ve likely noticed excessive amounts of graffiti on the exhibit.
Starting Aug. 1, the colorful piece by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone will undergo routine maintenance, including pressure washing and applying a fresh coat of paint, to restore the weathered piece to its former glory.
Access to the piece located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15 will be limited, and visitors must remain behind a barrier until work is complete. However, the artwork will continue to be visible throughout the restoration process.
The work’s last routine restoration was completed in April 2021. The piece, which opened in 2016, will continue to be open to the public through 2026, according to the Nevada Museum of Art.
For updates on the piece, visit sevenmagicmountains.com.