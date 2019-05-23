Seven Magic Mountains to limit access during makeover

“Seven Magic Mountains,” the public art sculpture by artist Ugo Rondinone that stands off Interstate 15 between Sloan and Jean, is set to be repainted beginning on Tuesday.

The seven technicolor towers looming in the desert just outside Las Vegas are due for a touch-up.

Through June 14, access to the popular attraction will be restricted.

A water barrel barricade will encircle the sculptures while crews work. Visitors will be able to approach the barricade and take pictures, but will not be able to meander through or pose with the totems. The area will be under 24-hour surveillance.

“It’s a challenge to paint a public artwork in the middle of the desert, but it has to be done. We are doing our best to make it as painless as possible for visitors while also securing the site for the work that desperately needs to be done,” the producers of the project from Nevada Museum of Art and Art Production Fund wrote in a news release.

Over the two-and-a-half-week period, photo updates will be shared on social media @nevadaart and #sevenmagicmountains. More information can be found at sevenmagicmountains.com.

The $3.5 million project draws about 1,000 people per day. It celebrated its third anniversary this month.

The free attraction can be accessed from Las Vegas by following I-15 south to Sloan Road (Exit 25). Turn left (east) to Las Vegas Boulevard. Drive about 7 miles south on Las Vegas Boulevard, and Seven Magic Mountains will be in your left.

