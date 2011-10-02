Shoppers get head start on holidays at fall bazaars

6121245-0-4

For those who enjoy kick starting their holiday shopping before the calendar switches to November, the Review-Journal presents its annual list of craft bazaars, festivals and events. This year, the Review-Journal received more than 40 entries from organizations and clubs ready to handle shoppers looking for unique gifts and bargains while supporting local nonprofit organizations and charities in the process.

The Women’s Society of St. Anthony Padua Parish began holding craft sessions in January in preparation for its fifth annual holiday boutique to take place 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway.

Holiday boutique chairperson Terri Weiss says last year’s event drew several hundred people to the parish’s office on North Rancho Drive, and she is hopeful there will be another successful turnout this year at the high school.

"We would love to double last year’s sales," says Weiss.

Of the items available for this year’s event, Weiss has taken special notice of the hand-knitted articles.

"The patterns are really beautiful," says Weiss, who made recipe scrapbooks and wreaths, and prepared the raffle baskets and door prizes for this year’s event.

The holiday boutique will also feature knitted and crocheted baby clothes and afghans, original artwork, ornaments, woodwork and baked goods.

Proceeds from the holiday boutique will go toward the parish’s building fund. Weiss says the parish plans to start building the church soon at the corner of Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road.

SATURDAY

■ The Women’s Society of St. Anthony of Padua Parish will have a Holiday Boutique featuring handcrafted items, baked goods and gift baskets, 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway. Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.

■ Green Valley Presbyterian Church’s Gingerbread Fair and Pantry, featuring kitchen items, angels, jewelry, embroidered linens, seasonal and holiday decorations, baked goods and other items, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson. Proceeds benefit the church and local nonprofit organizations.

■ The Sandy Valley Community Arts & Talent Society will have a fall festival 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Keystone Center, 115 Miami St., Sandy Valley. An arts and crafts sale featuring crocheted and knitted items, Christmas decorations, jewelry and other items will run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The festival will also feature baked goods, a barbecue chicken dinner, carnival games, drawings and door prizes. Live music and dancing will be from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The BJ Arena will host 4-H events throughout the day. Proceeds benefit the group’s community projects.

OCT. 14

■ Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., will have a fall festival and craft expo 4-8 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will feature artwork, collectibles, mosaic glass, home decorations, holiday crafts, entertainment, a cake walk, silent auction, drawings and children’s activities. Proceeds benefit the church’s outreach ministries, including an El Salvador mission, the homeless and disadvantaged students.

■ The Las Vegas Crafters Guild will have a Harvest Boutique featuring handmade items from more than 20 juried crafters and artisans 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14 and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. Proceeds benefit the arts program at Whitney Elementary.

■ First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 101 S. Rancho Drive, will have its annual holiday craft and gift market featuring handmade ornaments, quilts, jewelry, gift baskets and other items, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15. The market will also have free balloons for ages 12 and younger, a barbecue lunch on Oct. 15 and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the church’s music department.

OCT. 16

■ The Assistance League of Las Vegas will open its Holiday Shop featuring decorations, trees, lights, linens, craft items, glassware and ceramics, 1-4 p.m. at the Assistance League Thrift Shop, 6446 W. Charleston Blvd. Refreshments will be served. Proceeds benefit philanthropic projects for disadvantaged children.

OCT. 22

■ The Crafty Ladies of Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., will have its annual fall festival and holiday bazaar featuring quilts, wreaths, angels, Santa door stoppers, holiday decorations, a baked goods, and other items, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church for remodeling and repairs.

■ The Vietnam Veterans of America will have a holiday craft and bake sale featuring homemade crafts, vintage and antique items and baked goods, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 6424 W. Cheyenne Ave. Proceeds benefit veterans, the homeless, and disadvantaged families with children.

■ St. Margaret’s Guild of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 4201 W. Washington Ave., will have its annual bazaar featuring arts and crafts, books, food, and other items, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s outreach programs.

OCT. 29

■ PEO Chapter R will host a Sip and Shop featuring jewelry, kitchen items, candles, soaps, cake pops, holiday decorations and other items, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, 475 Marks St., Henderson. Admission is $5. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and national PEO projects.

NOV. 4

■ Moapa Valley Art Guild will have its annual Pomegranate Art Festival featuring handmade crafts, pomegranates, pomegranate jelly and a variety of food items, drawings, entertainment and artist demonstrations, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple St., Logandale. Proceeds benefit college scholarship funds.

NOV. 5

■ The North Las Vegas Emblem Club will have a holiday bazaar featuring handmade items, afghans, jewelry, kitchen items, cookies, cakes, brownies, drawings and refreshments, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Elk’s Lodge No. 2353, 2939 Van Der Meer, North Las Vegas. Proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House, the Salvation Army, North Las Vegas Care Center and scholarship funds.

■ The Crafters for Christ at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 Charleston Blvd., will have a holiday craft fair featuring Hymn Book Angels, crocheted and knitted items, ornaments, jams, jellies, jewelry, baked goods and a drawing 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church and its mission outreach program.

■ The Children’s Service Guild Holiday Boutique, featuring Christmas wreaths, tree ornaments, handmade quilts, baby blankets, pet items, fall and Thanksgiving crafts, jams, jellies and baked goods, will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Proceeds benefit Child Haven and children whose lives have been touched by the Family Court Services.

■ The Italian American Social Club of Southern Nevada will have an arts and crafts sale featuring homemade items and food, and a rummage sale with gently used items, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 2333 E. Sahara Ave. Proceeds benefit scholarship funds and repairs needed for the club.

■ Jay Cee Senior Community, 5805 W. Harmon Ave., will have a holiday craft show featuring aprons, towel sets, fleece blankets, home decoration items, handmade jewelry, artwork and other items, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5-6. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

■ Green Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road, Henderson, will have a holiday craft fair and rummage sale featuring handmade items, scarves, pillowcases, dog coats, jewelry, ceramics, cards and other items, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds will help people with financial difficulties transition to a more stable financial situation.

■ The Marthas and Marys of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2575 W. El Campo Grande Ave., will have a fall craft fair featuring holiday items, gift baskets, themed decorations and children’s items, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Proceeds benefit the women’s group’s charitable projects.

■ The Women’s Guild of St. Viator Catholic Church will have its annual holiday bazaar featuring handcrafted items, a bake sale, Gramma’s Attic, arts and crafts, homemade candy, a cafe with breakfast and lunch items, and more, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Parish Center, 2461 E. Flamingo Road. Proceeds benefit the parish.

■ The Women of St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church is having its 20th annual holiday bazaar featuring crafts, Christmas items, baked goods, costume jewelry, artwork, white elephant gifts, a food cafe and door prizes, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at 7260 W. Sahara Ave. Proceeds benefit the church and its charities.

NOV. 12

■ St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will have a harvest bazaar featuring baked goods, crafts, holiday decorations, homemade soup and white elephant gifts, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 812 Arizona St., Boulder City. Proceeds benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

■ St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, will have its annual holiday craft and bake sale featuring crocheted, knitted, crewel and cross stitched handmade items, beaded angels, lighted trees, ornaments, snowmen, holiday centerpieces and decorations, baked goods, and other items, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13. Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.

■ St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church will have its annual fall holiday craft sale featuring handmade afghans, aprons, baby clothing items, scarves and hats, towels, baked goods, religious items, and more, 2-7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 13 as well as 2-7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 11, at 204 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Proceeds benefit the parish’s projects.

■ The Community Affairs Committee of the Flamingo West Manufactured Homes Community is sponsoring an arts and crafts show featuring an assortment of knitted items, baby blankets, bibs, cloth books, stuffed animals and dolls, ceramics, decorations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and other items, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the clubhouse at the seniors park at 8122 W. Flamingo Road. Proceeds assist the disadvantaged residents of the senior park community.

NOV. 15

■ The St. Jude’s Women’s Auxiliary’s Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Mardi Gras ballroom at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave. The fee is $35. Items available include jewelry, clothing, collectibles and baked goods. Proceeds benefit the ill and disadvantaged children in the Las Vegas area.

NOV. 16

■ The National Association of Women in Construction will have its annual NAWIC Hobby Auction featuring homemade goods, crafts, gift certificates, vacation packages, and more, at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Admission is $35 and includes a buffet dinner. Proceeds benefit the association’s programs and projects to the community and membership.

NOV. 17

■ The Evening Chapter of the Mesquite Club will have its annual holiday craft auction, featuring handmade items including wreaths, quilts and holiday decorations, at 6 p.m. at Mesquite Club clubhouse, 702 E. St. Louis Ave. The auction will also include drawings for prizes. Admission is $20 and includes a buffet dinner. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program and the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

NOV. 18

■ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1730 N. Pecos Road, is having the Country Crafters Fair featuring baked goods, canned goods, jewelry, crocheted and knitted items, crafts for children, Christmas decorations, stuffed animals, homemade rugs, and other items, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19. Proceeds benefit improving the church and its preschool facilities.

■ The Krafty Ladies of Living Water Baptist Church, 5400 E. Carey Ave., will have a bazaar featuring table runners, placemats, aprons, cloth books, glass boxes, pillows, wood items, children’s quilts, novelty candy, baked goods, and other items, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19. Proceeds benefit the Krafty Ladies Fund for charitable projects.

NOV. 19

■ Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 1753 is having a holiday craft bazaar featuring seasonal wreaths, holiday crafts, baked goods, vintage costumes, and other items, 1-6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20 at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Proceeds will go toward Christmas baskets for veterans and military families.

■ The PEO Sisterhood will have a holiday boutique featuring handmade crafts, baked goods, brooms, vintage items, and a complimentary tea table, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St., Boulder City. Proceeds benefit charitable organizations that benefit women in education.

■ The Vegas Viking Lodge 6-152 Sons of Norway will have its annual Scandinavian holiday bazaar featuring Scandinavian holiday items, rosemaled calendars, heritage cookbooks, a Grannie’s Attic with gently used holiday items and crafts, and baked goods including lefse bread, among other things, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Proceeds benefit the organization’s scholarship fund.

■ Women’s Auxiliary "The Vine" of Mountain View Presbyterian Church will have a holiday bake sale and cafe featuring baked goods, cakes, pies and other items, 9 a.m.-noon at 8601 Del Webb Blvd. The cafe will offer breakfast items and refreshments, and an Opportunity Table will be available with gently used jewelry items and books. Proceeds benefit local Las Vegas homeless organizations.

■ The PTA of William Lummis Elementary School will have a holiday bazaar featuring homemade craft items, local vendors, a pancake breakfast and drawings, 8 a.m.-noon at the school located at 9000 Hillpointe Road. Proceeds benefit school programs and activities.

■ Thomas O’Roarke Empowerment Elementary School, 8455 O’Hare Road, will have a holiday bazaar featuring handmade craft items, baby items, accessories, artwork, local vendors and a classic car show, 9 a.m.-noon. Proceeds benefit student programs.

DEC. 3

■ James Bilbray Elementary School, 9370 Brent Lane, will have a holiday bazaar featuring blankets, baby items, wreaths, flower arrangements, pet clothes, clothing, knitted and crocheted items, food and entertainment, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the school’s PTA, which sponsors school events.

■ The Faith Lutheran High School Grad Nite Live will have its annual Crusader Christmas Boutique featuring specialty food items, clothing, home goods, jewelry, a raffle and bake sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Junior-Senior High School, 2015 S. Hualapai Way. Proceeds benefit Grad Night Live, an alcohol- and drug-free all-night graduation celebration for the high school’s seniors.

■ The Boulder City Community Club will have its 37th annual Doodlebug Bazaar featuring handmade items including jewelry, artwork, toys, soaps, Christmas decorations, and more items, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit groups and organizations in Boulder City.

■ The Los Prados Women’s Club will have its annual craft fair featuring handmade items and holiday gifts, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5500 Los Prados Circle. Proceeds benefit local charities.

DEC. 4

■ Congregation Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood will have its annual holiday bazaar featuring jewelry, clothing, purses, crafts, pet gifts, children’s items, art, food and more items, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 55 Valle Verde, Henderson. Proceeds benefit summer camp scholarships, various temple programs and community service.

DEC. 5

■ The Early Childhood Special Education class at Helen Marie Smith Elementary School, 7101 Pinedale Ave., will have its annual candy apple fundraiser after school Dec. 5-9. Apples are $2 each. Proceeds benefit the ECSE’s field trips and supplies.

DEC. 10

■ St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church will have its annual fall holiday craft sale featuring handmade afghans, scarves, hats, baby sweaters, dishcloths, towels, baked goods, religious items and more, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 11, at 204 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Proceeds benefit the parish’s projects.

Contact reporter Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@ reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0306.