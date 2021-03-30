Smith Center announces season ticket changes

“As we prepare to resume live programming, the health and safety of our audiences, staff and performers remains our highest priority,” said Myron Martin, Smith Center president and CEO.

President and Chief Executive Officer Myron Martin at The Smith Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In anticipation of resuming shows, The Smith Center announced several changes for season ticket renewal Tuesday.

“As we prepare to resume live programming, the health and safety of our audiences, staff and performers remains our highest priority,” Myron Martin, president and CEO, said in an email to season ticket holders. “That is why we have been actively working with health-care professionals and local and state officials to identify the best sanitation, cleaning and safety practices that minimize risk, with the goal of reopening at full capacity.”

Changes include:

— An opt-out option will not be offered. “We are sure you’ll want to see all of these exciting shows, especially given these are all Smith Center premieres,” Martin said

— In order to expedite the renewals process, The Smith Center will not be processing any additional seat change requests for the 2021-22 season.

— Before ticket purchases, patrons will be asked to agree to attendance guidelines and safety procedures, including wearing a face mask at all times during future visits to The Smith Center.

“Looking ahead, I’d like to personally thank you for your help and patience as we all get used to a new normal in our return to live theater,” Martin said.

