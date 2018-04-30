Arts & Culture

Smith Center namesake Fred W. Smith dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2018 - 2:21 pm
 
Updated April 30, 2018 - 2:31 pm

The Smith Center namesake Fred W. Smith, former chairman of the Review-Journal’s onetime parent company Donrey Media Group, died Sunday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 84.

He had been “suffering from heart disease and it had progressed to the point where he finally succumbed,” according to Steve Anderson, president of the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, which Smith formerly oversaw.

Smith sold his Las Vegas home in recent years and moved to Pebble Beach, California, where his son Fred W. “Wes” Smith lives, Anderson said.

He previously had been hospitalized in Pebble Beach before transferring to UCLA Medical Center, where he was treated “for less than a week,” Anderson said.

Smith may have moved away from Las Vegas, but he left a permanent mark on his longtime hometown through The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

It opened in 2012 in downtown’s Symphony Park — in part thanks to $150 million in Reynolds Foundation donations.

“He was very proud to be associated with, and have his name on, The Smith Center,” Anderson said.

Smith was hardly a household name when he chaired the Donrey Media Group, former parent company of the Review-Journal, building it into a billion-dollar enterprise at its late-1980s peak, with 52 daily newspapers, five cable TV companies, radio and TV stations and outdoor advertising.

Smith came to Las Vegas in 1961 from Fort Smith, Arkansas, rising from general manager to vice president of Donrey’s operations in the western U.S., which included the chain’s largest newspaper, the Review-Journal. In 1973, he became vice president and chief operating officer of the company; he was appointed president in 1987 and chairman in 1990.

Smith’s behind-the-scenes business acumen made his boss, Donald W. Reynolds, Nevada’s richest man before Reynolds died in 1993. That year, Arkansas businessman Jackson Stephens — a friend of Smith’s — bought the company, which became the Stephens Media Group.

Smith’s ties to Reynolds continued even after the sale, when — as chairman of the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation’s board —he helped the foundation determine how to spend more than a billion dollars in assets.

In 2005, the foundation gave $50 million to a proposed performing arts complex in downtown Las Vegas — named The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in honor of Smith and his wife Mary B. Smith, who died in 2010. (A bronze statue of the couple stands at the west entrance of the center’s Reynolds Hall.)

The Reynolds foundation later donated $100 million to help complete The Smith Center, making it the largest philanthropic contribution in Nevada history.

Initially, Smith “didn’t really how performing arts centers operated,” according to Smith Center president Myron Martin. “His idea of a performing arts complex was a beer joint where you heard Willie Nelson.” (The Smith Center’s elegant Reynolds Hall is hardly a beer joint, but Smith saw Nelson perform there during the center’s opening gala in March 2012.)

While The Smith Center was in the planning stages, Smith and Martin visited several Southern California arts complexes to help Smith understand their importance and operation. When Smith saw “school buses full of kids” surround the Cerritos Center in suburban Los Angeles County, that was “a takeaway,” Martin recalled.

So was a visit to downtown Los Angeles’ Music Center, where Smith saw architect Frank Gehry’s silver-clad, curvilinear Walt Disney Concert Hall and told Martin, ” ‘Just promise me it won’t look like that.’ ” (The Smith Center doesn’t look like that — but, around the corner, the Gehry-designed Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health definitely does.)

Despite the Reynolds Foundation’s $150 million contribution to The Smith Center, Smith “really, really had no interest in micromanaging” its development, said Martin, who called him “a great mentor” — and “not only in how to accomplish this monumental task.”

Smith shared “things that worked for him,” Martin added, “without preaching or saying this is the way you ought to do it.” He could be “intimidating” and was “not known as someone who smiles a lot — outwardly. He was a big, powerful, smart, successful man — but, for whatever reason, I could tease with him.”

But not enough to call Smith by his first name. Although Smith gave Martin “permission to call him Fred,” to Martin “Mr. Smith will always be Mr. Smith.”

Smith was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Peno Bottoms, Oklahoma — located across the river from Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he moved with his family when he was a year old, Anderson said.

Long after Smith moved to Las Vegas, his Arkansas ties held strong; privately and through the Reynolds Foundation, he donated millions of dollars to the University of Arkansas and its football program. The university’s Fred W. Smith Football Center, headquarters for the team’s football operations, opened in 2013.

In addition to Fred W. Smith Jr., Smith is survived by his wife, Maria Smith of Pebble Beach; daughter Deborah Smith Magness of Las Vegas; son Jonathan P. Smith of Incline Village; and grandchildren Katie and Geoffrey Magness and Dylan and Ian Smith.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete, Anderson said, but will be handled by Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter. This article includes information from the late Ed Vogel, former Carson City bureau chief for the Review-Journal, who interviewed Smith for the Review-Journal’s “The First 100,” which profiled people who contributed to the shaping of Southern Nevada.

