Smith Center’s Broadway series tickets on sale

Subscribers will have the first chance to purchase tickets to ‘Hamilton’ when it returns as part of the 2022-23 season.

"Cats" will open The Smith Center's Broadway Las Vegas series Oct. 12-17. (Matthew Murphy)

"An Officer and a Gentleman" marches into The Smith Center Oct. 26-31 as part of the Broadway Las Vegas series. (The Smith Center)

It’s never too early to stake your claim to “Hamilton” tickets.

Doing so now comes with the added bonus of tickets to the 2021-22 Broadway Las Vegas Series at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

“We’re happy that we’ve got a nice six-show package that are all titles that have never been here before,” Myron Martin, The Smith Center’s president and CEO, told the Review-Journal.

Season tickets are now available to new subscribers as part of the latest step in the long process of reopening the performing arts hub.

Tickets start at $180 for the six-show season. Subscribers will have the first chance to purchase tickets to “Hamilton” when it returns to The Smith Center as part of the 2022-23 season.

The venue’s box office remains closed to the public. To subscribe, or for more information, including health and safety protocols, visit TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

Here’s a look at the 2021-22 Broadway Las Vegas series:

“Cats” (Oct. 12-17): Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jellicle Ball is back, with new choreography, lighting design and sound design.

“An Officer and a Gentleman” (Oct. 26-31): When a Navy drill sergeant takes a special interest in knocking the arrogance out of him, Zack Mayo finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl in this musical based on the film starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr.

“A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 23-28): This new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale by playwright Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and director Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”) was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2020.

“My Fair Lady” (Jan. 25-30, 2022): Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle meets linguistics professor Henry Higgins in this Lincoln Center Theater staging of the Lerner & Loewe musical featuring “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly.”

“The Band’s Visit” (Feb. 15-20, 2022): The winner of 10 Tony Awards in 2018, the musical follows a group of musicians who mistakenly arrive in the wrong town, way off the beaten path, and breathe new life into the residents.

“Tootsie” (May 24-29, 2022): Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor, struggles to find work until he becomes a star as Dorothy Michaels in this musical based on the comedy starring Dustin Hoffman and Jessica Lange.