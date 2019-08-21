Spanish artist leaves colorful mark on Las Vegas Strip

Okuda San Miguel, who created a mural and the “Smiling King Bear” for Life is Beautiful 2017, has completed mural at Mama Rabbit at Park MGM.

Mama Rabbit at Park MGM in Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Okuda San Miguel created "Mother Natura" at Mama Rabbit. (JustKids)Artist Okuda San Miguel created "Mother Natura" at Mama Rabbit. (JustKids)

Artist Okuda San Miguel created "Mother Natura" at Mama Rabbit. (JustKids)

Artist Okuda San Miguel, left, works on a mural outside the Meow Wolf art motel on Monday, September 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Marcos Martinez, left, and Pablo Hattori, assistants to Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel, clean up a sculpture created by Okuda in preparation for the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pablo Hattori, left, and Marcos Martinez, assistants to Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel, clean up a sculpture created by Okuda in preparation for the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Pablo Hattori, left, and Marcos Martinez, assistants to Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel, clean up a sculpture created by Okuda in preparation for the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Artist Okuda San Miguel created "Mother Natura" at Mama Rabbit. (JustKids)

Artist Okuda San Miguel created "Mother Natura" at Mama Rabbit. (JustKids)

If you don’t recognize his murals from the far reaches of Spain and Russia, then you probably recognize his style from Life is Beautiful.

Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel, who created a mural and the “Smiling King Bear” for the 2017 Las Vegas festival, has completed a new mural on the Strip.

The mural, in Mama Rabbit at Park MGM, celebrates Mother Nature.

“Normally in my work, I get inspiration from cultures, like Indian, African, Mayan,” San Miguel says. “In this space I get the same, but from nature.”

His mural, in the soon-to-open restaurant, is inspired by the legend of Mayahuel, the Mexican goddess of agave and fertility.

The mural, “Mother Natura,” features a multi-hued goddess Mayahuel looking down upon a valley with agave.

It uses a vibrant color palette San Miguel’s work is known for, as well as one that complements Mama Rabbit’s rich yellow, teal and coral interior.

San Miguel started the mural with bold lines, then filled in the space with details such as the trees.

“I have a chromatic circle in my head,” San Miguel says. “I choose the colors as it goes.”

In front of the mural, San Miguel will install three sculptures, two figures of a deer and one rabbit, with functional slot machines inside.

Mama Rabbit Bar is an Oaxacan-inspired mezcal and tequila destination created in partnership with James Beard Award-winner Bricia Lopez. It opens Aug. 28.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.