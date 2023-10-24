Sphere makes Time magazine’s best inventions list

Not only did the Sphere make Time’s list of the best inventions of 2023, it also made the cover of the magazine’s special list issue.

The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This screen capture from video shows a promotion for Darren Aronofsky's film "Postcard From Earth" displayed on the Exosphere of the Sphere on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

An eyeball graphic graces the Sphere on the opening night of U2's residency Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Time magazine released its list of the 200 best inventions of 2023 on Tuesday, and the Sphere made the list.

The Las Vegas entertainment venue was included under Time’s design category and was noted for its 366-foot-tall exterior, its 160,000-square-foot interior curved screen and advanced audio system.

David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, told Time it was “like something out of a sci-fi movie” when the Sphere debuted on July 4.

The Sphere was also featured on the front cover of the special issue of Time, which describes it as a “groundbreaking venue.”

TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 list is out now, and not only did Sphere, the next generation entertainment venue, make the list, it made the cover! Check out the full list of the #TIMEBestInventions of 2023 here: https://t.co/dCwhStDJVT pic.twitter.com/4GMexndfKq — Sphere (@SphereVegas) October 24, 2023

Other inventions featured in the design category include 3D-printed shoes from footwear brand Zellerfeld and a biodegradable paper cup with a foldable lid that eliminates the need for a plastic top.

A previous version of this story said the Sphere had a 266-foot-tall exterior. It is 366 feet tall.

