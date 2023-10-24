74°F
Arts & Culture

Sphere makes Time magazine’s best inventions list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2023 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 7:16 pm
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is ...
This screen capture from video shows a promotion for Darren Aronofsky's film "Postcard From Ear ...
An eyeball graphic graces the Sphere on the opening night of U2's residency Friday, Sept. 29, 2 ...
Time magazine released its list of the 200 best inventions of 2023 on Tuesday, and the Sphere made the list.

The Las Vegas entertainment venue was included under Time’s design category and was noted for its 366-foot-tall exterior, its 160,000-square-foot interior curved screen and advanced audio system.

David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, told Time it was “like something out of a sci-fi movie” when the Sphere debuted on July 4.

The Sphere was also featured on the front cover of the special issue of Time, which describes it as a “groundbreaking venue.”

Other inventions featured in the design category include 3D-printed shoes from footwear brand Zellerfeld and a biodegradable paper cup with a foldable lid that eliminates the need for a plastic top.

A previous version of this story said the Sphere had a 266-foot-tall exterior. It is 366 feet tall.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

