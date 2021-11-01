Springs Preserve’s Dia de Muertos festival sold out
The Springs Preserve has announced its 12th Dia de Muertos Festival is sold out.
Attendance to the Nov. 5-7 event was limited to advance ticket purchase only, to protect the health and safety of attendees, participants and staff members, according to a Springs Preserve press release.
Dia de Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) is a colorful, centuries-old tradition rooted in Latin American cultures to celebrate the memories of loved ones who have passed.
The festival will feature live entertainment, arts and crafts, food, activities and more than 20 altars built by local residents.