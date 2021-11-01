Springs Preserve’s Dia de Muertos festival sold out

The Springs Preserve has announced its 12th Dia de Muertos Festival is sold out.

Ballet Folklorico Angeles de Agua Prieta performs at the Día de Muertos celebration at Las Vegas Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Analiese Zubiate, left, and Duwop Rose pose for a photograph at the Día de Muertos celebration at Las Vegas Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dance troupe Xochipilli members Carolina Mendez, 15 and Gabriel Chavez, 9, perform an Aztec dance during the ninth annual Dia de Muertos event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendance to the Nov. 5-7 event was limited to advance ticket purchase only, to protect the health and safety of attendees, participants and staff members, according to a Springs Preserve press release.

Dia de Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) is a colorful, centuries-old tradition rooted in Latin American cultures to celebrate the memories of loved ones who have passed.

The festival will feature live entertainment, arts and crafts, food, activities and more than 20 altars built by local residents.