‘Star Wars’ events, specials in Las Vegas for May the 4th

Millennium Fandom Bar downtown invites guests to don their favorite “Star Wars” cosplay, bring their droids and lightsabers and celebrate the “Galactic Day of the Force.” (Jason Ogulnik/View)

"Star Wars" doughnuts from Pinkbox. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Fans can play Emporium Arcade Bar’s “Star Wars” pinball machine. (Emporium Arcade Bar)

Anyone who has watched the “Star Wars” movies will recognize the famous line, “May the force be with you.”

And tomorrow, fans can say “May the Fourth be with you.”

The unofficial “Star Wars” holiday only lasts one day, but specials and events being held across the Las Vegas Valley will ensure that the force is with you, always.

Free ‘Star Wars’ pinball

In honor of the world-renowned film franchise, “Star Wars” fans can play Emporium Arcade Bar’s “Star Wars” pinball machine for free throughout the day and guests who arrive in “Star Wars”-themed costumes will receive 10 free game tokens. Emporium Arcade Bar at Area15 also will serve “Star Wars”-themed cocktails.

Have a ‘Star Wars’ wedding

The Little Vegas Chapel is recognizing the “holiday” for couples who are no longer flying “Solo” with a ‘Yoda One For Me’ wedding package.

Couples will have a choice of “Star Wars”-themed music for the entrance and recessional, and the officiant will perform the ceremony with popular “Star Wars” lines, such as “till Death Star do us part,” and “I love you. I know.”

A unity sand ceremony will be available in either Darksaber Black & Jedi Knight Yellow, or Sith Red & Skywalker Blue sand, along with “Star Wars”-inspired bouquets and Storm Trooper boutonnieres.

The newlyweds will receive a complimentary photo of themselves edited on a “Star Wars” backdrop and more with the $549 package.

‘Star Wars’ Day event

Millennium Fandom Bar is officially reopened.

The downtown bar that caters to pop culture fans invites guests to don their favorite “Star Wars” cosplay, bring their droids and lightsabers and celebrate the “Galactic Day of the Force” from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

May the 4th doughnuts

Pinkbox Doughnuts turned a collection of beloved “Star Wars” characters into doughnuts through Tuesday, May 4. Offerings include My Girl Leia, a white-frosted raised shell with Princess Leia design and Oreo décor, the Wookie Wookie, a chocolate-frosted raised bar topped with chocolate buttercream and Chewbacca design and the What’s an Ewok, a maple-frosted vanilla cake topped with white and chocolate sprinkles, Ewok design and Nilla wafers.

