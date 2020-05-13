Super Summer Theatre cancels 2020 season
Because of safety concerns regarding COVOD-19, the series staged at Spring Mountain State Park has been moved to 2021.
Because of safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the Super Summer Theatre Summer Series has been moved to 2021.
The 2021 season lineup will include shows previously scheduled for 2020, including Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” “Sister Act the Musical” and “Matilda the Musical.” The theater series takes place at Spring Mountain State Park.
Additional show and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
“It is our primary responsibility to keep our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers safe, while also respecting the exceptional theater experience that we have worked to build over the past 45 years,” said Christy Miller, board chairwoman for Super Summer Theatre. “While we’re heartbroken at having to cancel this year’s performances, we look forward to welcoming our audiences back to the meadow for theater under the stars with open arms for the 2021 Summer Series.”
Super Summer Theatre will contact current ticket holders regarding options and instructions to resolve tickets.
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.