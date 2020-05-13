Super Summer Theatre cancels 2020 season

Because of safety concerns regarding COVOD-19, the series staged at Spring Mountain State Park has been moved to 2021.

Jessica Vanek, as Ado Annie, and Ace Daniels, as Ali Hakim, perform at the Oklahoma! rehearsal at the Super Summer Theatre at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, May 15, 2017, in Blue Diamond. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Super Summer Theatre 2008 at Spring Mountain Ranch presented the Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theatre (LVCDT) on Saturday September 6, 2008. Friends in the front row R-L Katie Schmidt, Corina Ledbetter, Elizabeth Schmidt and Clara Bates wait for the show to begin. Saturday September 6, 2008. (Marlene Karas) SW-VIEW--Super Summer Theatre 2008 at Spring Mountain Ranch presented the Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theatre (LVCDT) on Saturday September 6, 2008. Friends in the front row R-L Katie Schmidt, Corina Ledbetter, Elizabeth Schmidt and Clara Bates wait for the show to begin. Saturday September 6, 2008--View photo by Marlene Karas

The cast performs at the Oklahoma! rehearsal at the Super Summer Theatre at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Monday, May 15, 2017, in Blue Diamond. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Because of safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the Super Summer Theatre Summer Series has been moved to 2021.

The 2021 season lineup will include shows previously scheduled for 2020, including Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins,” “Sister Act the Musical” and “Matilda the Musical.” The theater series takes place at Spring Mountain State Park.

Additional show and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

“It is our primary responsibility to keep our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers safe, while also respecting the exceptional theater experience that we have worked to build over the past 45 years,” said Christy Miller, board chairwoman for Super Summer Theatre. “While we’re heartbroken at having to cancel this year’s performances, we look forward to welcoming our audiences back to the meadow for theater under the stars with open arms for the 2021 Summer Series.”

Super Summer Theatre will contact current ticket holders regarding options and instructions to resolve tickets.

