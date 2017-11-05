Taco fans feast on crunchy treats at North Las Vegas festival

Taco fans feasted on the crispy, crunchy treats at The Original LV Project Taco festival, which celebrated its second year Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas.
The event is a gathering of Las Vegas taquerias doing what they do best — making tacos. Lots of them. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to munch on crunchy, soft, meaty, vegan, veggie and a variety of other tortilla-filled treats along with all the requisite trimmings.
The festival also included mariachis, folkloric dance groups, a car show, and a competition for best taco.