Take a photo with Fremont’s Vegas Vickie before she’s gone

The Vegas Vickie neon sign atop the Glitter Gulch building at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch at the Fremont Street Experience is seen on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Las Vegas. The owners of the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate purchased the Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch to build a new hotel-casino. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The iconic Vegas Vickie neon sign, August 1981. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The iconic Vegas Vickie neon sign, December 1996. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Topless Girls of Glitter Gulch at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-JournaL file)

Vegas Vickie neon sign is shown in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo from November 1993, when she was known as Sassy Sally. Jim Laurie Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vegas Vickie located at the Fremont Street Experience, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

So much for Glitter Gulch’s ultimate fun couple.

Fremont Street’s neon cowgirl, the high-kicking Vegas Vickie, is scheduled to ride into the sunset Monday, deserting her longtime companion Vegas Vic. Which makes Sunday your last shot at an impromptu photo shoot.

Vickie’s being taken down as part of construction on a new hotel-casino on the site of the Las Vegas Club.

Originally dubbed Sassy Sally — after the casino where she rode high over Fremont Street — the sign was created in 1980 by Ad Art’s Jack Dubois and Charles Barnard for the late Bob Stupak’s Glitter Gulch.

Later, Sally underwent a name change to Vegas Vickie, reflecting her 1994 “marriage” to neighboring neon cowboy Vegas Vic, who currently presides over the former Pioneer Club across Fremont Street.

In addition to Vegas Vickie’s departure, the letters from the Las Vegas Club sign also are scheduled to be removed on Monday.

She'll be back soon, restored. Location hasn't been determined yet, but won't be the Neon Museum this time. — Fremont Street Exp (@FSELV) June 8, 2017

Fremont Street Experience officials indicated that the Vegas Vickie sign will be restored, then back on Fremont Street at an as-yet-undetermined location.

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com. Follow @carolscling on Twitter.