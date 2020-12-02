49°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
‘The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays’ — Creating a Holiday Tradition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 7:17 pm
 

The premiere episode of “The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays” introduces the story like you’ve never seen it before.

Join hosts Sean McAllister and Dayna Roselli as they take you through the history of The Nutcracker production starting from its origins abroad and how it was brought to the U.S. and made its way right here to the Las Vegas Valley.

You will also hear from local families, including one family with three generations of performers in the Nevada Ballet Theatre Nutcracker production. Learn about the history behind characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy, watch behind the scenes footage of rehearsals and much more that is just getting the series started.

Visit lvrj.com/nutcracker on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 to watch the next two episodes of “The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays,” presented by the Nevada Ballet Theatre and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

