‘The Nutcracker Home for the Holidays’ — Only in Vegas

December 8, 2020
December 8, 2020 - 8:28 pm
 

The adventure continues as Nevada Ballet Theatre brings the annual holiday tradition of “The Nutcracker” from the stage to your screens.

Join hosts Sean McAllister and Dayna Roselli as they go behind the scenes of the production to bring the theater experience to life just in time for Christmas.

In this episode, we explore the larger than life elements designed specifically for the Vegas stage. From the clock tower to the Christmas tree and a 3D dollhouse, discover how all of these elements help tell the story in a unique way that can only be seen here in the valley.

We will also give you an up close look at the costumes and how they were created just for this production. All of this and more make ‘The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays’ the perfect treat for you and your family!

Visit lvrj.com/nutcracker to watch more episodes of “The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays,” presented by the Nevada Ballet Theatre and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

