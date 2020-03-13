The Smith Center is canceling shows through the end of March

The exception is the Broadway show, “Once on This Island,” which will finish its run through Sunday.

People arrive for the opening night of "Hamilton" at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas in 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows Monday through the end of March.

Ticket-holders were notified by an e-mail newsletter today that upcoming shows Monday through March 31 will not perform at The Smith Center, effective immediately, with the exception of the Broadway show, “Once on This Island,” which will finish its run through Sunday.

The suspension follows yesterday’s announcement that all performances would continue as scheduled, with the addition of increased cleaning and disinfecting practices.

Tonight’s show, Alisan Porter Pink Cloud is also canceled, due to Porter’s decision not to travel at this time.

The e-mail to ticket holders encouraged audiences to hold on to their tickets and that The Smith Center would work with productions to reschedule as many shows as they can or issue refunds soon.

According to a statement, The Smith Center intends to resume performances once given the all-clear from government officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.