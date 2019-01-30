Arts & Culture

The Smith Center unveils Broadway musicals for 2019-20 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2019 - 7:01 pm
 

For Myron Martin, the significance of this season’s Broadway series is clear: “Las Vegas is now one of the most important cities in the country when it comes to Broadway tours.”

The 2019-20 lineup at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts boasts an eclectic mix of Broadway debuts, Smith Center returns and Tony Award winners.

“We got everything we went after,” said Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center.

Center officials unveiled the lineup Tuesday evening at Reynolds Hall before an audience of season ticket holders. SiriusXM On Broadway’s Seth Rudetsky hosted the announcement, which included performances by cast members of upcoming shows including “Wicked,” “Mean Girls” and “The Band’s Visit.”

This season, The Smith Center saw more than 11,000 subscribers thanks to the drawing power of hits such as “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Paul Beard, vice president and COO of The Smith Center, caught a performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” before it was a hit. “(Martin) and I knew it would be a huge show. So we went to the agent immediately and said we’ll commit to this now,” he said. “Six months after we did that, it was a feeding frenzy. That’s what we try to do is be proactive and get the best shows committed here and put a season together so we don’t disappoint audiences.”

This season features returning numbers including “Wicked” and “The Book of Mormon,” both of which will make their third run at The Smith Center.

“Someone not bringing ‘Wicked’ back is dropping the ball,” Martin said. “It’s just too big and too popular and too good.”

Season ticket holders are able to reserve tickets for all 10 shows but can also choose to take in as few as seven. However, Las Vegas audiences have proven they’re not so eager to miss a show. This year, 70 percent of Broadway subscribers bought tickets to all 10 shows.

A number of family-friendly shows are included in the season’s lineup. Among them, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” is making its Smith Center debut.

“We have a tradition here of around Thanksgiving, we have a Broadway show,” Martin said. Most years, the venue sells out during Thanksgiving week. Extra “Grinch” performances should meet this year’s demands.

While Martin won’t spill on his favorites of the newly announced season — he compares it to a parent choosing a favorite child — he does share his daughter’s top picks.

“She’s 15, so she’s looking forward to ‘Mean Girls,’ ” he says. “She’s also looking forward to ‘Anastasia.’ And she loved, loved, loved ‘Once on This Island.’ ”

Tony-nominated “Mean Girls,” written by Tina Fey and adapted from the 2004 titular movie, made its Broadway debut last April. “Anastasia,” another film-to-Broadway Tony nominee, boasts everything that Beard said Smith Center audiences will love. “It has great sets, great costumes, music. It’s a wonderful story.”

Love story “Once on This Island” is bringing an immersive set design replete with sand and water to Reynolds Hall. “It won best revival in a really tough field,” Beard said. “It’s a brilliantly realized production.”

Another revival taking the stage this season is “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

“It’s an Andrew Lloyd Webber show that’s stood the test of time,” Beard said. “This time, it’s staged similarly to the one on NBC with John Legend.”

Legend nabs a writing credit alongside Sara Bareilles, Lady Antebellum, Panic! At the Disco and Steven Tyler and Joe Perry in Tony winner “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.”

“The Band’s Visit,” which landed 10 Tony Awards in 2018, will make its first visit to Las Vegas, rounding out the season in June 2020.

“That’s the most different show we have,” Martin said. “It’s an interesting book, and the arc of the story and type of music and where it takes place make it different to me from the rest.”

Another first is “Escape to Margaritaville,” for which Martin thinks audiences can expect those namesake cocktails to make an appearance in the theater lobby.

Most shows on the 2019-20 lineup, which kicks off with “The Book of Mormon” on July 30, will stay for one week with the exception of “Wicked,” which will stay for two and a half weeks.

As demand for The Smith Center’s Broadway season grows, the effect is not lost on Martin. “We’re about to start year seven,” he said. “I knew in my heart of hearts that there was pent-up demand for these shows. I’ll be honest — we dreamed really big when we dreamed about what The Smith Center would be. And the reality is bigger than any dream I ever had.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

Entertainment
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
More in Arts & Culture
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Arts & Culture Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like