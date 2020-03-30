The ultimate coronavirus playlist

Chris Isaak, Nirvana and, of course, MC Hammer will chase away your social distancing blues.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates *** Frank Micelotta Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates ***

What’s that you hear?

Why, it’s the sound of your social distancing blues getting kneed right in the groin.

Crank this coronoavirus play list and let the good times roll because, yes, good times are still possible.

https://youtu.be/a7a35GnfPTc

Chris Isaak, “Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing”

She sneezed on the lettuce!

https://youtu.be/3YtH2rjrfaI

Nirvana, “Stay Away”

To ensure those social distancing protocols.

https://youtu.be/otCpCn0l4Wo

MC Hammer, “U Can’t Touch This”

Applies to pretty much everything lacking a primer coat of Purell.

https://youtu.be/1jOk8dk-qaU

The Offspring, “Come Out and Play”

Just stay six feet away.

https://youtu.be/pI2rEaVjVxs

The Apples in Stereo, “Energy”

Feeling sluggish all cooped up at home? Worry not, The Apples are here. You’d have to snort up a foot-long pixie stick to get this kind of sugar rush.

Jessica Lea Mayfield, “Standing in the Sun”

Get out there and get some vitamin D already.

Hank Williams, “May You Never Be Alone”

It’s OK to feel lonely from time-to-time. You’ll get through it. Hank’s here for you.

https://youtu.be/rb2lXzf67go

Metallica, “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

You’ll need something to pump you up before entering the toilet paper scrum at Albertsons.

https://youtu.be/o6R0Udhja44

Drive-By Truckers, “Self Destructive Zones”

No clever tie-in here, it’s just that no play list should be without a little Truckers.

https://youtu.be/AkcPoy5Wvv8

Jesus and Mary Chain, “All Things Pass”

Including times like these.