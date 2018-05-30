Arts & Culture

Theater fans ‘beyond excited’ for ‘Hamilton’ debut in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2018 - 9:19 pm
 

It’s not quite the hottest ticket in town.

These days, that title goes to the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final games at T-Mobile Arena.

But “Hamilton” at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a close second. The Tony Award-winning musical, which is almost sold out, launched a monthlong Las Vegas run Tuesday.

“I’m so beyond excited,” said Henderson resident Corinne Price, who found out Monday that a friend had an extra ticket for Tuesday’s debut. “I’ve been singing and dancing all day.”

She wasn’t the only lucky one.

Dolores Perez of Las Vegas entered the show’s “Ham4Ham” lottery — 40 tickets priced at $10 for every show, in honor of “$10 Founding Father” Alexander Hamilton — and found out Monday that she had won two opening-night tickets. It was just in time for her daughter Abby’s 16th birthday. (Abby Perez wore an “It’s My Birthday” sash to celebrate.)

“I knew that’s what she wanted for her birthday,” Dolores said.

Ellen Houston of Reno won a previous “Ham4Ham” lottery to see the show in San Francisco, but she “wanted the whole family to come and experience it together.” So she and husband, Jason, bought subscriptions to The Smith Center’s 2017-18 Broadway Las Vegas lineup, guaranteeing they’d get “Hamilton” tickets. It’s the only Smith Center musical they’ve attended all season.

Daughter Eva, 9, dressed for the occasion, wearing an 18th-century suit in the style of Hamilton himself.

“I didn’t want to wear tights or a dress,” Eva said — unlike her big sister Lily, 11, who wore a flowered outfit.

Initially, Eva was “spectacled” about “Hamilton,” but “I love history,” she reasoned, prompting Lily to chime in with a hearty, “so do I.”

The sisters listened to the Grammy Award-winning album with friends and learned about Hamilton, George Washington’s chief aide during the American Revolution, who became the new nation’s first Treasury secretary.

The most important “Hamilton” lesson Eva learned, however, was “to be bold and have a big opinion and not be afraid.”

Alice Hoelzer, who brought her son, daughter-in-law and 11-year-old grandson to the show, took a course at UNLV’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute to study the musical.

Another mother-daughter team, Jackie and Stephanie Matyszczyk, were Broadway regulars when they lived in New York. They were grateful when The Smith Center opened in 2012, six years after they moved to Las Vegas.

“I love the traditional Broadway, but it’s like this is turning it on its ear,” Stephanie said. “I have friends who have never been theater people, who are now becoming theater people,” thanks to “Hamilton.”

But “Hamilton” audience members hadn’t forgotten the Golden Knights. Many sported Knights shirts, caps or pins. One young audience member even had a — presumably temporary — Knights tattoo on his neck.

Knights in-arena announcer Mark Shunock (“Live from Las Vegas … it’s Knight time!”) took advantage of the team’s off night to join family members for “Hamilton’s” opening night.

“I’ve had a lot of friends be a part of it,” the musical veteran (whose “Rock of Ages” role brought him to Las Vegas) said of various “Hamilton” productions. “It’s a great time to be in Vegas.”

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Arts & Culture
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Arts & Culture Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like