Theater, music, festivals highlight area attractions

Majestic Repertory Theatre

‘Carrie: The Musical’

Just in time for prom: the Las Vegas premiere of “Carrie the Musical,” inspired by Stephen King’s novel about a high-school misfit caught between her cruelly overprotective mother and her bullying classmates. Majestic Repertory Theatre’s immersive production continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through May 28 at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets ($27) are available at www.majesticrepertory.com.

Ohana Festival

Residents of Hawaii’s “ninth island,” Las Vegas, can celebrate Hawaiian and Pacific Islander culture at the Springs Preserve’s fifth annual Ohana Festival, featuring food, music, hula performances, island crafts, kids’ games and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets ($6) are available at www.springspreserve.org.

’The Odd Couple’

You may know Felix and Oscar, but do you know Florence and Olive? Playwright Neil Simon’s mismatched roommates get a gender makeover in the female version of the classic comedy “The Odd Couple,” which begins a three-weekend run Friday at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive; performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays (plus 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13). For tickets ($21-$24), visit www.lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

Spring Jamboree

This weekend’s 40th annual Boulder City Spring Jamboree promises family-friendly activities, from arts and crafts to a children’s carnival and Bark in the Park dog show, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The free festivities take place in Boulder City’s Bicentennial Park, Wilbur Square and North and South Escalante parks; for details, visit www.springjamboree.com.

Wolfe and Kantor

Broadway veterans Betsy Wolfe (who takes over “Waitress’ ” title role June 13) and Adam Kantor (“Fiddler on the Roof”) hosted The Smith Center’s fifth-anniversary concert in March; the “Last Five Years” co-stars return at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday to share favorite tunes and tales in Cabaret Jazz. For tickets ($39-$69), visit www.thesmithcenter.com.