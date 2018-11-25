This is what’s on display at Las Vegas art galleries right now

A roundup of art exhibitions on display in the Las Vegas area.

Barbicon (1993) by Charles Cough; enamel on Masonite. The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Fifty Sates at the UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. (Checko Salgado/Focalchrome) On display in the museum's "Soundscapes" exhibit

‘Soundscapes’

Explore how people have created sound in the past and how we experience it now to connect to the people around us in the group exhibition “Soundscapes.” West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Student exhibition

A “Candyland” centerpiece, “Clue” game pieces and a “Mr. Potato Head” are among the ceramic works created by students of the Clay Arts Vegas studio for the fun exhibition “Some Assembly Required.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Photography exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for the Desert Companion 2018 “Focus on Nevada” photo contest feature. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org; knpr.org/desert-companion

Art at the cafe

New paintings by Mark Vranesh and Patsi Hughes and artwork by students from Bob Miller Middle School. Rachel’s Kitchen at The District, 2265 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. markvranesh.com

Georgia Lawson

Animal paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Georgia Lawson are on display in the guild’s gallery. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Member show

Calligraphy, paper arts and book arts by the members of the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Fall show

Original paintings created by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in the juried exhibition. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘A 1970s Experience’

Annie Wildbear and Lisa Dittrich display solo works and collaborations of their artwork inspired by ’70s pop culture. Random Alchemy Art Gallery in New Orleans Square at Commerical Center, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite B-215. facebook.com/randomalchemy.com

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau, UNLV Special Collections and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, artwork, documents and costumes. Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

Christopher Franke

For National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, ultra-high resolution photography by visual and recording artist Christopher Franke is on display at Carnevale Gallery. Located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. carnevalegallery.com

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Organic hangings, art installations and paintings by Dolores Bossuyt are on display in the exhibit “Neither Envelope Nor Matter Only.” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Etty Yaniv

Etty Yaniv used multiple layers of repurposed materials, including torn paper and cut-plastic pieces, to assemble her installation works on display in the exhibit “On the Horizon.” Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org; ettyyanivstudio.com

‘Renderings From the Heart’

Original artwork created by members of the Clark County Artists Guild. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. ccartistsguildvegas.com

Raul Colon

Artwork from more than 18 books by award-winning children’s illustrator Raul Colon are on display in the exhibit “Tall Tales & Huge Hearts.” Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Dray

Paintings inspired by ’70s soul music, movies and fashions, and influenced by abstract expresisonism and street art, are on display in Dray’s exhibit “Buttered Soul with Cheese.” West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. draystudio.com

‘Sid the Science Kid’

Kids can learn about machines, the laws of motion, air power and more at the new traveling exhibit based around the award-winning PBS Kids TV series. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

Fall show

Original paintings created by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in the juried exhibition. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. artslasvegas.org

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

World War I exhibition

The Springs Preserve and Nevada State Musuem explore what led to World War I and Nevada’s contributions at home and abroad in “The Great War: The Western Front and the Nevada Homefront.” Artifacts and reproductions of propaganda posters are included in the joint exhibit on display at the museum’s Entryway gallery, and the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Gallery and Boomtown 1905 exhibit. Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., and Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

David Roberts

Etch A sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Paracosm’

Paintings and mixed-media works by local artists Kim Johnson and KD Matheson are on display in the exhibit “Paracosm.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Jubilation Inflation’

Tamar Ettun’s multiyear art tetralogy uses inflatable rooms created from parachute fabric, mixed-media sculptures, experimental videos and an installation of interactive audio work to examine trauma, healing and radical empathy. UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway.unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.