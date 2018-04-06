This week’s 5 best bets for art culture in Las Vegas

Postmodern Jukebox
They made their Smith Center debut last August at Cabaret Jazz, but now the members of Postmodern Jukebox — led by founder Scott Bradlee — move to the big room, Reynolds Hall, for an evening of “gramophone music for a smartphone world,” reimagining Top 40 hits in vintage style. The musical wayback machine cranks up at 7:30 p.m. Friday; for tickets ($35-$75), go to thesmithcenter.com.
‘Modern Millie’
Inspired by the 1967 Julie Andrews movie, the Tony-winning “Thoroughly Modern Millie” follows the small-town title character to 1922 New York, where she encounters (among others) a conniving landlady, a dreamboat boss and an apparently penniless charmer who steals her heart. Signature Productions stages the musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with additional performances through April 28. Tickets ($20-$30) are available at showtix4u.com.
Spring Festival
From koto music to kimonos, the annual Japanese Spring Festival — sponsored by Las Vegas Cultural Affairs and the Kizuna Japanese Society — offers an array of authentic experiences, including taiko drumming, tea ceremonies, origami, flower arranging, children’s games and more. The free festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive; visit kizunajapanesesociety.org/english for details.
Cabaret Jazz
As usual, the joint’s jumping at the Smith Center’s intimate music club. At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro performs rock, pop, classical and jazz; tickets are $39 to $59. At 7 p.m. Monday, jazz singer Elisa Fiorillo and bandleader Bruce Harper return to explore the works of composer Allen Imbach ($20-$35). For tickets, visit thesmithcenter.com.
‘Peppa Pig Live’
Songs, dances and games energize life-size puppets and costumed characters, led by Peppa herself, in the family-friendly “Peppa Pig’s Surprise” at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets ($25.50-$62.50) are available at thesmithcenter.com.