This week’s 5 best bets for art culture in Las Vegas

Here are this week’s five best bets for art in Las Vegas.

Smith Center for the Performing Arts Postmodern Jukebox

Postmodern Jukebox

They made their Smith Center debut last August at Cabaret Jazz, but now the members of Postmodern Jukebox — led by founder Scott Bradlee — move to the big room, Reynolds Hall, for an evening of “gramophone music for a smartphone world,” reimagining Top 40 hits in vintage style. The musical wayback machine cranks up at 7:30 p.m. Friday; for tickets ($35-$75), go to thesmithcenter.com.

‘Modern Millie’

Inspired by the 1967 Julie Andrews movie, the Tony-winning “Thoroughly Modern Millie” follows the small-town title character to 1922 New York, where she encounters (among others) a conniving landlady, a dreamboat boss and an apparently penniless charmer who steals her heart. Signature Productions stages the musical at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, with additional performances through April 28. Tickets ($20-$30) are available at showtix4u.com.

Spring Festival

From koto music to kimonos, the annual Japanese Spring Festival — sponsored by Las Vegas Cultural Affairs and the Kizuna Japanese Society — offers an array of authentic experiences, including taiko drumming, tea ceremonies, origami, flower arranging, children’s games and more. The free festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza at Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive; visit kizunajapanesesociety.org/english for details.

Cabaret Jazz

As usual, the joint’s jumping at the Smith Center’s intimate music club. At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro performs rock, pop, classical and jazz; tickets are $39 to $59. At 7 p.m. Monday, jazz singer Elisa Fiorillo and bandleader Bruce Harper return to explore the works of composer Allen Imbach ($20-$35). For tickets, visit thesmithcenter.com.

‘Peppa Pig Live’

Songs, dances and games energize life-size puppets and costumed characters, led by Peppa herself, in the family-friendly “Peppa Pig’s Surprise” at noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets ($25.50-$62.50) are available at thesmithcenter.com.