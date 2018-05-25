This week’s 5 best bets for art in Las Vegas

“Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth” is a free exhibit at the Neon Museum’s new Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road.

Artwork by James Stanford, part of the new "Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Hell" exhibit at the Neon Museum's Ne10 Studio through July 6. (Neon Museum)

Neon Museum Artwork by Nancy Good, part of the new "Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Hell" exhibit at the Neon Museum's Ne10 Studio through July 6.

‘Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Hell’

The Blue Angel that used to hover over the Fremont Street motel of the same name is a bit worse for wear. Before her upcoming restoration, however, she’s the centerpiece of “Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth,” a free exhibit sponsored by the Neon Museum featuring the angel herself, along with Blue Angel-inspired images by multiple artists and neon signs. The exhibit is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through July 6 at the museum’s new Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road; for more details, visit neonmuseum.org.

‘Big Fish’

Super Summer Theatre kicks off its 2018 season with this Hollywood-to-Broadway musical — based on Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel and its fanciful 2003 movie adaptation — about a tale-spinning salesman whose son is determined to unearth the truth about his father’s incredible adventures. Performances continue at 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through June 9 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park; tickets ($15) are available at supersummertheatre.org.

Diane Schuur

Jazz is in the air as Grammy-winning singer and pianist Diane Schuur brings her perfect pitch, vibrant vocals, eclectic repertoire and irrepressible humor to the Clark County Amphitheater on Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the music starting at 7. Details: clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

Camerata

Virtuoso young violinists Dimytro Nehrych and Yestyn Griffith (accompanied by pianist Jaeahn Benton) headline the latest Las Vegas Camerata Orchestra concert under Oscar Carrescia’s direction. A Bach double concerto rounds out the program at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. For tickets ($11-$13), go to clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

‘Summer Job’

Summer jobs — the good, the bad, the boring — inspire this “StorySlam” gathering, moderated by Clark County Poet Laureate Vogue Robinson, where locals will share their memories. The tale-spinning begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Details: artslasvegas.org.