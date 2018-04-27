This week’s 5 best bets for art in Las Vegas

UNLV MFA candidate Douglas Emery's "Virtual Blackjack Dealer."

UNLV MFA candidate Holly Lay's "Aphrodite Install."

UNLV MFA candidate Holly Lay's "Aprhrodite"

MFA Open Studios

Art’s in bloom at UNLV, where eight master’s degree candidates will participate in a free Open Studios event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday on the second floor of Archie Grant Hall, showcasing works ranging from video to painting, sculpture and photography. Receptions at Grant Hall Gallery (6-9 p.m.) and Donna Beam Gallery of Fine Art (7:30-9 p.m.) also are on Friday’s campus art schedule. Details: unlv.edu/maps/museums-galleries.

‘Other Desert Cities’

Divergent family politics spark both comedy and intense family drama in “Other Desert Cities.” A Public Fit’s production of Jon Robin Baitz’s Pulitzer Prize finalist opens Friday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway; performances are Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees May 6, May 12-13 and May 19-20. For tickets ($25-$30), visit apublicfit.org.

Brubeck Brothers

Carrying on the family business, multi-instrumentalist Chris Brubeck and drummer Dan Brubeck — sons of jazz legend Dave Brubeck — return to Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb and an irresistible mix of jazz spiked with funk, blues and world music. Catch their act at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; for tickets ($39-$59), visit thesmithcenter.com.

’/’se-krits/’

Winner of Las Vegas Little Theatre’s 10th annual New Works Competition, Robb Willoughby’s “/’se-krits/” focuses on an office manager reflecting on the one thing he and his co-workers have in common: secrets, whether ridiculous or profound. The play opens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in LVLT’s Black Box Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive, and runs through May 13; tickets ($14-$15) are available at lvlt.org

Dia del Nino

The Springs Preserve’s Dia del Nino celebrates children with fun for kids of all ages — from clowns and magicians, dancing and singing, interactive games, hands-on arts and crafts and more — from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Admission is $6 for adults and children older than 2; visit springspreserve.org for details.