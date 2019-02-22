This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Alex Rodin Mendoza and Dominique Mendez in Sin City Opera and Cockroach Theatre Company's "Gianni Schicchi" (Toby Allen)

(Ginger Bruner)

"Baby Jane" by Sean C. Jones. (Sean C. Jones)

(Montana Black)

‘Gianni Schicchi’

A family feuds over a dead relative’s riches in an updated, interactive version of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi.” The comic opera, a collaboration by Sin City Opera and Cockroach Theatre Company, will be presented in a mix of English and Italian at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and select dates through March 3 at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 to $25 at cockroachtheatre.com.

‘Our Daily Bread’

Three artists challenged each other to create a work of art daily over the past few years. Drawings and photos by former UNLV classmates Ginger Bruner, Sean C. Jones and Montana Black are on display through March 27 at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery. The reception and artists’ talk will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1017 S. First St. No. 190. For more information, visit nevadahumanities.org.

Bill Cunliffe

Grammy winner Bill Cunliffe headlines the latest installment of 91.5’s Jazz Eclectic concert series at The Smith Center. The jazz pianist performs with vocalist Andy James at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cabaret Jazz. The concert is a benefit for the Life’s Second Chance Foundation. Tickets are $29 to $39 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Opera Legends in Black’

Opera Las Vegas pays tribute to African-American singers, conductors and composers at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. The free concert includes selections from “Porgy and Bess,” “Treemonisha” and “Lost in the Stars.” For details, visit operalasvegas.com.

Takacs Quartet

Violinists Edward Dusinberre and Harumi Rhodes, violist Geraldine Walther and cellist Andras Fejer perform works by Haydn, Bartok and Grieg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in UNLV’s Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Recital Hall. Tickets are $30 at unlv.edu/pac.