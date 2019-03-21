This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Lucy Woodward (Nina Duncan)

"As You Like It" by Las Vegas Little Theatre. Cast members Natalie Senecal, Drew Yonemori, Brian David Sloan, Geo Nikols, and Stefanie McCue. (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

"As You Like It" by Las Vegas Little Theatre. Cast members Natalie Senecal, Brian David Sloan, Drew Yonemori, Geo Nikols, and Stefanie McCue. (Las Vegas Little Theatre)

Lucy Woodward

The Smith Center welcomes back vocalist Lucy Woodward this weekend. The singer-songwriter will be joined by guitarist Charlie Hunter to perform selections off their upcoming album of covers (“Music! Music! Music!”) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘As You Like It’

Mistaken identity, politics, forgiveness and nature all play a part in Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy “As You Like It.” Journey to the Forest of Arden with Las Vegas Little Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 7 in the Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $15 to $16 at lvlt.org.

‘Cops & Canvas’

“Recovery: The Power of Art” is the theme of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s “Cops & Canvas” fundraiser. LVMPD officers, family and community members will showcase their artwork at the fifth annual art auction and benefit at 6 p.m. Thursday at Area 15. Tickets are $75 at lvmpdfoundation.org.

‘Sweat’

Cockroach Theatre Company presents Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama on the industrial working class at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 7 at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 to $25 at cockroachtheatre.com.

‘From Venice With Love’

Italian singer Giada Valenti performs favorites by Edith Piaf, Selena, Etta James and others at 8 p.m. Thursday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $35 to $55 at thesmithcenter.com.