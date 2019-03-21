This week’s 5 best bets for arts and culture in Las Vegas

Lucy Woodward
The Smith Center welcomes back vocalist Lucy Woodward this weekend. The singer-songwriter will be joined by guitarist Charlie Hunter to perform selections off their upcoming album of covers (“Music! Music! Music!”) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.
‘As You Like It’
Mistaken identity, politics, forgiveness and nature all play a part in Shakespeare’s popular romantic comedy “As You Like It.” Journey to the Forest of Arden with Las Vegas Little Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 7 in the Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $15 to $16 at lvlt.org.
‘Cops & Canvas’
“Recovery: The Power of Art” is the theme of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s “Cops & Canvas” fundraiser. LVMPD officers, family and community members will showcase their artwork at the fifth annual art auction and benefit at 6 p.m. Thursday at Area 15. Tickets are $75 at lvmpdfoundation.org.
‘Sweat’
Cockroach Theatre Company presents Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama on the industrial working class at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 7 at Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Tickets are $20 to $25 at cockroachtheatre.com.
‘From Venice With Love’
Italian singer Giada Valenti performs favorites by Edith Piaf, Selena, Etta James and others at 8 p.m. Thursday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $35 to $55 at thesmithcenter.com.